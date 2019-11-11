HIGHLIGHTS: November 13-14

(First published in the November 7, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Cheeseheads: The Documentary

WEDNESDAY 11/13 | TB SCOTT LIBRARY, MERRILL

Wisconsin-born director John Mitchell created this documentary in 2015, a film he calls a “love letter to Wisconsin.” It includes interviews with U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, former Gov. Scott Walker, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, and former Green Bay Packer players. It also takes viewers on a humorous and intimate journey through factories, farms, museums, breweries and boardrooms in order to explore Cheesehead culture and the people who have taken that moniker from local to global as a proud symbol of Wisconsin. Mitchell will be at this event with some former Packers and to provide a humorous look at the filmmaking process. 5:30 pm. 715-536-7191.

Timeless: Warren Miller’s 70th Annual Film

THURSDAY 11/14 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

The Grand Theater helps kick of the ski season again with a big screen showing of this famous annual film event. This legendary series, created by the distinguished ski and snowboarding filmmaker Warren Miller, takes you to some of the world’s most spellbinding outposts and travels the globe, by land, air, and sea to explore the ties that bind ski culture. In this film, you’ll road trip with rippers from Arlberg to the Matterhorn, discover a different side of Jackson Hole, plus much more. This night is more than the film, it’s an entire evening celebrating winter sports season with vendors and information booths from local ski and winter biking groups, Granite Peak Ski Area, and UW-Stevens Point Adventure group with info about an upcoming tour. The event begins 6:30 pm, movie shows at 7:30 pm. $20. Grandtheater.org.

