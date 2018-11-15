HIGHLIGHTS: November 16-17

(First published in the November 15, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Brothers Burn Mountain

FRIDAY 11/16 | MINOCQUA BREWING COMPANY

Brothers Ryan and Jesse Dermody form this eclectic blues-rock band based in Duluth. With energy-filled live performances, this soulful, energetic drum and electric guitar duo has toured across the Midwest, playing more than a thousand live shows. Their music features guitar riffs, harmonies and fast drum rhythms. You may even see both brothers playing the drum set together, or drumming on bar stools. It’s a mesmerizing and energetic sound. 8 pm. 715-356-2600.

Richard Marx

FRIDAY 11/16 | NORTH STAR CASINO, BOWLER

With a career spanning nearly three decades, this Chicago native has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. His self-titled debut in 1987 spawned four Top Five singles, including the chart-topping “Hold on to the Nights,” with “Don’t Mean Nothing” earning him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. He was even more successful with his 1980 album Repeat Offender which went quadruple-platinum. Not only is he an all-star performer, Marx is also a successful songwriter who has wrote hits for Josh Groban, NSYNC and Keith Urban. He’s still an active live performer, touring around the United States, China and Europe. 8 pm. Tickets start at $35. Northstarcasinoresort.com.

Warren Miller’s Face of Winter

SATURDAY 11/17 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

It’s time to kick off ski season with the Warren Miller Entertainment’s 69th Annual Ski Film. This legendary film series, created by the distinguished ski and snowboarding filmmaker Warren Miller, takes you to some of the world’s most spellbinding skiing outposts and travels the globe, by land, air, and sea to explore the ties that bind ski culture. This night is more than just a film, it’s an entire evening celebrating winter sports season with local vendors, raffles and food trucks getting you ready to return to the snow. 6:30 pm. Tickets start at $20. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.

