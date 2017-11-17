HIGHLIGHTS: November 17-18

Split Lip Rayfield with Useful Jenkins and Red Ben and the Missing Miles

FRIDAY 11/17 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

The Grand Theater’s 10x10 series kicks into gear with a night full of bluegrass bands. Central Wisconsin 3-piece ragtime and bluegrass band Red Ben and the Missing Miles starts the show. Then hear 5-piece contemporary bluegrass band Useful Jenkins play their solid, clear sound with four-part vocal harmonies as they tap into other genres such as folk, funk, rock and hip hop. Headlining the show is Kansas based band Split Lip Rayfield. This trio has been performing for more than 20 years, so it’s safe to say these guys are legends. Breaking the boundaries of bluegrass, they add a metal and punk twist, which has been described as “thrashgrass.” One interesting thing you’ll notice on stage is Jeff Eaton’s homemade one-string gas-tank bass, which is not an instrument you see played every day. 7 pm. $10 in advance, $15 at door. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.

Wisconsin for Relief: 11 bands

FRIDAY 11/17 | CABARET BAR, WAUSAU

× Expand NamAste is one of 11 bands in Wisconsin for Relief

Organized by Wausau musician Jimmy Garski of NamAste, 11 (yes, ELEVEN!) Wisconsin bands perform as the local music community rallies to help relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and Irma. Listen to a selection of local alternative rock, punk and metal bands rock out on two stages to support those whose lives were turned upside down after the devastating hurricanes. The evening includes raffle prizes donated by local sponsors and Smokin’ L’s BBQ and Catering onsite as the food vendor. Come on out for a night a great music for a great cause. 3 pm-midnight. $5 cash donation goes directly to the victims affected. See Facebook event: Wisconsin for Relief

3:00 pm | Of No Importance · Alternative rock

3:45 pm | Zippnutts · Alternative/punk

4:30 pm | Artists Unknown · Metal

5:15 pm | Suck Bucket · Punk

6:00 pm | UnBroken · Rock

6:45 pm | Auf Ki · Punk, rock

7:30 pm | Syght Unscene · Metal

8:15 pm | White Knuckle Slave · Metal

9:00 pm | X Undead · Metal

10:00 pm | NamAste · Alternative, metal, rock

11:00 pm | Graves I Dig · Experimental, prog, metal

Visceral Dance Chicago

FRIDAY 11/17 | SENTRY THEATER, STEVENS POINT

This contemporary dance company was founded in 2013 by Nick Pupillo and is dedicated to a bold and progressive world of movement. Noted for exquisite dancing, sophisticated choreography and versatility, the dance group has developed a diverse repertoire that challenges audience expectations. According to Chicago Stage Standard, they “intertwine complex human emotions with the raw beauty of dance and physical movement." Watch in awe at these skilled and remarkable dancers. 7:30 pm. $20 adults, $10 students. Tickets.uwsp.edu, 715-346-4100.

Wisconsin Singers: Can’t Stop Dancing

SATURDAY 11/18 | WAUSAU WEST HIGH SCHOOL

UW-Madison’s premier entertainment company, Wisconsin Singers, is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary with the new production Can’t Stop Dancin’! The performance highlights American pop music from the last five decades and covers more than 40 songs with captivating vocals, stunning choreography with a big band sound performed by UW-Madison’s students, including 2016 Marathon graduate, Reid Parks, a singer and dancer in the troupe. You’ll hear songs by pop artists such as Taylor Swift, covers of Broadway Hits from Rent and Hairspray, as well as a tribute to The Beatles with a medley of tunes. You won’t want to miss this celebration of 50 years of musical excellence. Proceeds support Wausau West Music Department programming. 7 pm. $12. ShowTix4U.com

Stanton West aka Rev. Eddie Danger with Teague Alexy

SATURDAY 11/18 | LETTIE JENSEN CENTER, AMHERST

Stanton West might not be a familiar name, but we bet you’ve heard of his other identity, the Rev. Eddie Danger. With mangy red hair and beard, the good reverend is hard to miss and his music now is even more idiosyncratic. After surviving a bout with melanoma, Danger (aka Stanton West) is back and bearing his grandfather’s name in this musical rebirth. His recent album was produced by David Grisman and long-time Jerry Garcia percussionist Joe Craven. He’s appeared on NPR’s Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor and has been a regular on Simply Folk. Danger/Stanton’s music is unusual—he’s been called the Bob Ross of songwriting. Highly recommended that you see this for yourself. Part of the Tomorrow River Concert Series. 7:30 pm. 715-824-5202.

Empty Bowls

SATURDAY 11/18 | WAUSAU WEST HIGH SCHOOL, WAUSAU

Eat yummy food, get a handmade painted bowl and support a good cause. Now in its 10th year in Wausau, Empty Bowls highlights hunger in the community and raises funds for The Neighbors’ Place to help needy families in the area. As Marathon County’s largest food panty, The Neighbors’ Place distributes more than 1.5 million pounds of food each year. Come in, pick out a handcrafted bowl, receive a bowl of soup, bread and some dessert for a delicious meal. Stay for a silent auction and live music, or if you’re in a hurry take the soup to go. 11 am-2 pm. $12 donation includes choice of handcrafted bowl and meal, ages 6-12 meal only $5, under 5 free meal. Neighborsplace.org.

68th Warren Miller Film: Line of Descent

SATURDAY 11/18 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

It’s time to kick off ski season with Warren Miller Entertainment’s Annual Ski Film. This legendary series, created by the distinguished ski and snowboarding filmmaker, takes you to some of the world’s most spellbinding skiing outposts and travels the globe, by land, air, and sea to explore the ties that bind ski culture. This night is more than just a film, it’s an entire evening celebrating winter sports season with a pre-show event with local vendors including Central Board Shop, Granite Peak, the Ski Patrol and more. Enjoy food from Urban Street Bistro and Hanuman Express and enter to win prize giveaways, like a ski trip. Door open 6:30 pm, film 7:30 pm. $20. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.

Graminy

SATURDAY 11/18 | CHESTNUT CENTER, MARSHFIELD

Graminy’s original compositions reflect themes of ecology, environment and place. In fact, their name derives from the botanical term for the grass family, Gramineae. The ensemble draws from grassroots as well as classic traditions, creating the soundscape they’ve dubbed as “class-grass.” The band features violin, viola and cello as well as elements of bluegrass with a mandolin, guitar and banjo. The deep sound of the cello brings out the classical elements in their bluegrass style. The toe-tapping bluegrass makes the performances energetic with quick changes and improvisation. 7:30 pm. $15 in advance, $18 at door. Chestnut.nex-z.com.

Unlocking the Psychedelic Trunk: My Journey Into the Closets of a Movement

SATURDAY 11/18 | WOODSON HISTORY CENTER, WAUSAU

Designer, artist, musician and Wausau native, Michael Cepress presents a program incorporating fashion, music and photos depicting American culture and fashion of the 1960s-1970s. Cepress spent the last 15 years researching the American counterculture as depicted through its clothing. He shares stories from his research and how he spent years navigating the back roads and basements of numerous free-thinking American communities in the pursuit of unsung icons, legends, and makers of the 1960s-1970s American fashion scene. The event also includes a live concert, with Cepress performing music from the time period, which inspired his interest and became the soundtrack of his research. 2 pm. Free, donations appreciated. 715-842-5750.

Be Amazing’s Family Fall Fest

SUNDAY 11/19 | GREENHECK FIELD HOUSE, WESTON

Get the whole family together for a day of activities presented by Be Amazing, a community organization with a mission to empower and inspire people of all ages to positively impact our community. There will be tons of fun throughout the afternoon, such as bounce houses, open glow skate, kid’s yoga, live music by Max Koepke and a silent auction. The fest also features service projects intended to help those in need. Examples of service projects include creating Christmas cards for active military, custom placemats for area shelters to use during the holidays, and beds and toys for local animal shelters. Enjoy a day full of family fun and learn how to be amazing! 1-4 pm. Free admission, $5 includes unlimited bounce houses and ice skating. See Facebook event.

