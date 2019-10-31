HIGHLIGHTS: November 2

(First published in the October 31, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Virginia Steel

SATURDAY 11/2 | PALMS SUPPER CLUB, WESTON.

This multi-genre show focuses on musicianship in every possible form. The Eau Claire duo of multi-instrumentalists Victoria Shoemaker and Peter Phippen awes listeners as they switch between a multitude of instruments, including guitars, bass, saxophone, flutes, percussion, kazoo, washboard, and more, all while playing classic hits from all genres. The duo combines their years of musical experience to create high energy shows that involve the audience from the moment they walk into the room. 7-10 pm. 715-359-2200.

Good Morning Bedlam

SATURDAY 11/2 | MINOCQUA BREWING CO.

It’s a jumping string band with violin, banjo, standup bass and guitar. This innovative force in the Midwest folk scene charms audiences with their contagious energy. Band members jump and dance with a wild playfulness. It’s folk with lots of twists—waltzes, whistling, jazz scat, violin melodies and three-part harmonies all within a roots-driven sound. 8 pm. 715-356-2600.

Craig Carlson of Ninepatch Farm at the Wausau Winter Market

Wausau Winter Market Opens

SATURDAYS STARTING NOV. 2 | BOYS & GIRLS CLUB, WAUSAU

It’s not just a farmers market, it’s a full on foodie morning with brunch and great local foods available all winter long. This opening week features brunch by Old Reliable Food Service and live music by Parker Quinn. If you love the summer outdoor market, don’t miss this winter collection of eggs, meats and fish plus pastries, jams, maple syrup and, of course, loads of veggies direct from the farmers. Runs every Saturday thru April, 8 am-noon.

