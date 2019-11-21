HIGHLIGHTS: November 21-24

(First published in the November 21, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Family Fun Night: Bob Kann

THURSDAY 11/21 | TB SCOTT LIBRARY, MERRILL

Shortly after becoming a college professor, Bob realized he liked making his students laugh more than he liked teaching them. So in 1982 he became a storyteller, juggler, and magician performing for children and families throughout the U.S. Drawing material from more than 37 years of performing comedy as a family entertainer, Bob presents an extravaganza guaranteed to tickle audiences' funny bones and spark their imaginations. 6-7 pm. 715-536-7191.

Empty Bowls

SATURDAY 11/23 | WAUSAU WEST HIGH SCHOOL

This annual event is part art, part soup and all heart. Eat yummy food, get a handmade painted bowl and support a good cause. Empty Bowls highlights hunger in the community and raises funds for The Neighbors’ Place, Marathon County’s largest food pantry. Since the event began in 2008, it has raised more than $100,000 to fight hunger in the community. Come in, pick out a handcrafted bowl, receive a bowl of soup, bread and some dessert. Stay for a silent auction and live music, or if you’re in a hurry take the soup to go. 11 am-2 pm. $12 includes choice of handcrafted bowl and meal; $5 meal only for ages 6-12, free 5 and under. NeighborsPlace.org.

The Orchestra

SUNDAY 11/24 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Love the movie soundtrack of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies? You’ll love this show. This symphonic rock band is formed by former members of the Electric Light Orchestra and ELO Part II (following Bev Bevan’s departure). You’ll hear ELO hits such as “Strange Magic,” “Do Ya,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Evil Woman,” “Mr. Blue Sky” and “Roll Over Beethoven.” Expect strings, synthesizers & exquisitely layered vocals in this rockin’ live performance. 7 pm. Tickets start at $40. grandtheater.org.

