HIGHLIGHTS: November 24-25

Tuscan Road Reunion

FRI.-SAT. 11/24-25 | VARIOUS LOCATIONS

The Stevens Point country band Tuscan Road has reunited and are playing all over the place this Thanksgiving week. This four-piece band plays heart-pounding rhythms with gritty vocals creating a blend of country and classic rock. Tuscan Road has toured around the Midwest and has shared stages and events with national artists such as Eric Church, Lee Brice, Neal McCoy and Thompson Square. It’s been three years since the band has performed together and they’re fired up to play together again. You’ll even get to hear some new music. So if you haven’t seen this band perform before, this is the perfect chance.

Friday · Rookies Sports Pub, Stevens Point. 8 pm. $10 in advance, $15 at door. Brownpapertickets.com, 715-344-7026

Saturday · Granite Peak Ski Area, Rib Mountain. With Senn Alan Band, part of the Sundance Stage Concert Series. Ages 18+. 6 pm. $15. Skigranitepeak.com

Children’s Theatre presents: Madagascar the Musical

FRI.-SAT. NOV. 24–25 | DC EVEREST HIGH SCHOOL, WESTON

Certainly you know the hilarious 2005 DreamWorks animated movie Madagascar that tells the story of four Central Park Zoo animals, Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo as they escape from the zoo and end up on an unexpected journey to the island of Madagascar. Now imagine their hilarious capers set to music and on stage live. This is Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre’s annual Thanksgiving weekend production, which never fails to be a fabulous way to spend time with the whole family. Join the musical adventure filled outlandish characters (King Julien and plotting penguins!) and upbeat songs such as, “I Like to Move It.” Shows 2 pm & 7 pm both days. $12 adult, $10 seniors and kids. Tickets at the door or in advance through mycwct.org.

Snow Dance concert: Dig Deep, Armchair Boogie, Chicken Wire Empire

FRIDAY 11/24 | GRANITE PEAK SKI AREA

If you dream of a white and snowy winter, head to Granite Peak Ski Area for a snow dance, a ritual performed with the aspiration of bringing lots of snow in the winter months. Summon the snow gods and help kick of the ski season with live music from three Wisconsin-based bands. Kicking off the night at 6 pm is Stevens Point bluegrass band Dig Deep. These guys play original bluesy-rockin’ folk tunes and covers. Next up is Armchair Boogie at 7:30 pm. Formed in Stevens Point in 2004, the 4-piece band plays bluegrass tunes and other genres such as folk and country. Ending the night is Chicken Wire Empire at 9:45 pm. Formed in Milwaukee in 2014, this 5-piece bluegrass band blends contemporary tones with traditional bluegrass roots. With these three string bands, it’s certain to be a foot stomping, feel-good time. Ages 18+. 7 pm-midnight. $12 in advance, $15 at door. Skigranitepeak.com.

Rotary Winter Wonderland Opening Weekend

DAILY NOV. 24–DEC. 31 | WILDWOOD PARK, MARSHFIELD

The Marshfield Rotary has decorated the Wildwood Zoo and Park with 1.5 million lights, and this annual holiday attraction really is a wonder to behold. Opening this weekend for the 12th year, the park glows with lighted trees, snowflakes, pretty presents, archways, gingerbread houses, animated displays and more all wrapped in or created entirely from strands of glowing lights. You’ll be outside for at least an hour walking through numerous displays, so be sure to dress warm—seriously, wear boots. A driving route is available, though you won’t get nearly as many close-up experiences. New this year is The Gingerbread Jamz, with a line-up of local live music in the Gingerbread House every Wed.–Sun. 6–8 pm. This week listen to The Foxfire Affair on Friday, Aurora. The Borealis on Saturday and Joe G. on Sunday. Open daily 5–9 pm. Free admission, but food and monetary donations are encouraged to help local food pantries around Marshfield. Details at RotaryWinterWonderland.com.

Malarkey’s 10th anniversary party: Blueheels and One Strong Army

SATURDAY 11/25 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

× Expand malarkey's blueheels last show

Malarkey’s Pub is celebrating their 10-year anniversary! That’s right, the popular downtown Wausau bar and music joint has been around for an entire decade, bringing in many regional and local bands to perform on their stage. They’re ready to celebrate with live music from two bands. Wausau’s One Strong Army starts off the night playing rock with a funk and reggae twist with tons of energy. Then 5-piece rock, indie and Americana band Blueheels takes the stage. Technically, Blueheels doesn’t exist anymore, but this Madison-based band is reuniting after an extended absence for one night only to play new songs as well as a set of favorites. This band is fun, creative, loud and stylistically diverse. Come out and celebrate Malarkey’s anniversary and the return of this rockin’ band. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Mark Croft Band

FRI.-SAT. 11/24-25 | MINOCQUA BREWING COMPANY

Madison acoustic performer Mark Croft is a triple threat: a skilled guitar player, powerful vocalist and a talented songwriter and entertainer. The award-winning singer/songwriter performs back-to-back nights playing his blend of roots, pop and Americana with soulful performances, infectious rhythms and a booming baritone voice. According to Isthmus Magazine, “He’ll play the prettiest thing you ever heard, then do a 180 and start cranking on that acoustic like there’s no tomorrow, creating a freight train of a groove that drives right through you.” Croft loves performing live and plays more than 120 shows each year; so don’t miss your chance to hear this gifted songwriter. 8 pm. 715-356-2600.