HIGHLIGHTS: November 24

(First published in the November 21, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Tuck Pence

SATURDAY 11/24 | INTERMISSION, WAUSAU

Picasa

This Northwoods singer/songwriter has been in the music business for over 30 years. With an outstanding ability to entertain diverse crowds, his tunes will soothe you, cheer you up and bring you out to the dance floor. With a repertoire of over 2,000 songs, he performs an array of Americana, folk, pop country and rock throughout Wisconsin and has had the pleasure of opening for many famed acts such as Blue Oyster Cult, Cheap Trick, Lee Ann Rimes, Molly Hatchet and many more. You’ll love his witty sense of humor and passion for music. 9 pm. 715-849-9377.

Hyde

SATURDAY 11/24 | ARROW SPORTS CLUB, WESTON

This local hard rock and heavy metal band has been making waves throughout Wisconsin since they formed in 2008. They were voted People’s Choice Band in 2016 and 2017 by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) and have shared the stage with rock acts including Candlebox, Shinedown, Seether, Skillet, Journey and more. Kaylee Pecha kills on lead vocals and Brad Warning (WAMI guitarist of the year 2016) will get your head banging during his incredible solos. 8 pm. 715-359-2363.

Dig Deep

SATURDAY 11/24 | HIAWATHA, WAUSAU

This Stevens Point string band usually gets plunked into the bluegrass genre, but their sound is more diverse than that with a well-honed and hard-edged sound. If you’re into thumping banjo, you’re sure to appreciate these four guys, who perform original, bluesy-rockin’ folk tunes as well as covers. The vocals are rough, rock-influenced and raspy, in front of plucky banjo and other strings. There’s no percussion, making the vocals all the more appreciated. These guys are energetic and dynamic performers which has earned them the love of fans as they tour throughout the Midwest and around the country. 9 pm. 715-848-5166.

