HIGHLIGHTS: November 3-5

1776 the Musical

FRI.-SAT. 11/3-4 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Enjoy a tune-filled and sometimes hilarious history lesson as Wausau Community Theatre presents this Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. The plot follows the efforts of John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin as they attempt to convince members of the second Continental Congress to sign the Declaration of Independence. Based in part on letters and memoirs of some of the founding fathers, this musical contains a larger proportion of spoken lines than one might expect— more like a traditional play interspersed with the occasional songs. 1776 opened on Broadway in 1969, running for 1,217 performances, and won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Fri.-Sat. 7:30 pm; Sat. 2 pm. Advance tickets $22 adult, $18 college, senior and military, $14 youth (prices $3 more at door). Tickets at 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.

Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash

FRIDAY 11/3 | LUCILLE TACK CENTER, SPENCER

Take a rockin' trip into the soul of south circa 1956 with the high-octane performances of Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash. You’ll see the typical dress, hairstyles and dance moves of these rock legends, complete with a big band and bright, flashy lights. These tribute artists play signature songs combined in a medley to create a rock ‘n roll royalty jam session. It’s a celebration of the birth of rock. 7:30 pm. $40. lucilletackcenter.com.

Hand Picked

FRIDAY 11/3 | INTERMISSION, WAUSAU

With stellar string work and powerful vocals, Hand Picked Bluegrass Band plays everything from traditional bluegrass to the exciting sounds of today’s progressive bluegrass groups. From Tomahawk, this four-piece band plays numerous festivals and has opened for groups such as Bobby Osborne, The Chapmans and The Gibson Brothers. Bluegrass Unlimited has called Hand Picked, "A delightful offering of down-home bluegrass that is guaranteed to please and delight anyone who enjoys precise picking and harmonious vocals.” 9 pm. 715-849-9377.

Try Hockey For Free

SATURDAY 11/4 | MARATHON PARK ICE RINK, WAUSAU

Saturday is Try Hockey For Free Day as USA Hockey and 500 local associations across the country encourages ages 4-9 to try youth hockey as part of Come Play Hockey Month. No experience is necessary to come out on the ice and have a fun time while learning a new sport. Join the Storm, Warriors, and Lumberjack players and coaches to learn to skate and play hockey. Limited amount of skates and equipment are available to use. Ages 4-6, 11 am-12:30 pm; Ages 7+, 12:30-2 pm. Details at tryhockeyforfree.com

Christmas on First Open House

SAT.-SUN. 11/4-5 | DOWNTOWN, WAUSAU

The holidays are coming up fast. Prepare for the season with in-store giveaways, refreshments and gift ideas from businesses in downtown Wausau’s River District during the 25th Christmas on First Open House. New this year are free trolley rides on Saturday 10 am-4 pm transporting you across the river to visit shops on both the east and west sides. Find the trolley stops at the on the corners of Fourth and Jefferson, Grant and Third, and on the west side at Alexander Avenues and Clark Street. Also on Saturday, keep an eye out for elves from Wausau West’s Key Club roaming the streets to spread some Christmas cheer. Sat. 9 am-5 pm; Sun. noon-4 pm. Details at Wausauriverdistrict.com.

Colossal Fossils: Predators and Prey

NOV. 4-JAN. 27 | COLOSSAL FOSSILS, WAUSAU CENTER MALL

Colossal Fossils newest exhibit opens Saturday. Journey to the past where predators and prey battled for survival. This is sure to be the greatest collection of new dinosaur skeletons to ever set foot in Central Wisconsin. Come out, meet and learn about the astonishing meat-eating dinosaurs and the animals they hunted. Museum hours Thurs. noon-3 pm; Fri.-Sat. 10 am-3 pm. $6 adults and children, $5 seniors, free 3 and under. 715-303-9407, colossalfossils.com.

STOMP

SUNDAY 11/5 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, hubcaps and zippo lighters. These are just some of the unconventional materials this international sensation uses as percussion instruments. This 8-member group fills the stage with magnificent rhythms and energizing beats to create an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. Inventive and invigorating, this show has dance, music and theatre. As The Daily News says, “You have to see STOMP to believe the phenomenon.” See what all the noise is about. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $50. grandtheater.org.