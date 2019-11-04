HIGHLIGHTS: November 7-10

(First published in the October 31, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Tom Hill artist residency: Produced in Produce & Worked with Wire

THURS.-SUN. 11/7-10 | WOODSON ART MUSEUM, WAUSAU

San Francisco-based sculptor Tom Hill creates character-filled and expressive subjects depicted in wire. Inspired by the playful mix-and-match design potential of Mr. Potato Head, Hill demonstrates how everyday items, even ephemeral ones like produce, are compelling sources of inspiration ripe for incorporation into art making. In addition to working with area students, Hill also leads interactive programs and a workshop for teens and adults open to the public. 715-845-7010.

Art 101: Formed, Found & Fanciful Sculpture · Thurs. Learn how Hill takes inspiration from everyday objects and incorporates other materials into his sculptures. 5:30-6:30 pm

Hands-on Art · Thurs. All ages create collages on toned paper. 5:30-7 pm

Mixed-Media Sculpture Workshop· Sat.-Sun. Teens & adults create original mixed-media sculptures working with wire, wood, metal and paint guided by Tom Hill. 10 am-4 pm. $120 members, $150 non-members. Registration required.

Nicolas King

THURSDAY 11/7 | MOSINEE BREWING COMPANY

He’s been singing since the age of four, performing on Broadway as a child in Beauty & The Beast, A Thousand Clowns and Hollywood Arms. Infusing his Broadway roots with pop and jazz, he’s been called “a precociously polished … pop-jazz crooner” by the New York Times. He went on the road with his famed mentor Liza Minnelli as her opening act from 2002 to 2012 and has shared the stage with other prominent stars like Carol Burnett and Tony Danza. He’s also appeared in more than a dozen national television commercials and performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. 7 pm. 715-693-2739.

