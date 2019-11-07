HIGHLIGHTS: November 7-16

(First published in the November 7, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Charlie Parr

THURSDAY 11/7 | SCONNI’S, SCHOFIELD

This Minnesota native is a musical legend, whose intricate bluesy bluegrass styling will blow you away. The prolific folk and blues guitarist and songwriter just released a new self-titled album in September. It’s an honest and raw recording, as Parr reflects on his career after a freak accident shattered his shoulder and forced him to relearn how to play guitar. Since the injury, Parr is back on tour performing on his trademark resonator guitar and 12-string. He is joined by singer-songwriter Billy Bronsted. 8:30 pm. $12. Tickets on Eventbrite.com.

Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League

FRIDAY 11/8 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

SATURDAY 11/9 | MAIN STREET TAPS, STEVENS POINT

Formed in Minneapolis in 2014, this enthusiastic string band brings the smoky rhythms of Prohibition swing into the 21st century. With a throwback look and sound, they combine elegant compositions and virtuosic playing, creating the perfect mood for their hot jazz, swing and Latin rhythm tunes all played with soaring vocals, endless energy and modern songwriting. According to The Current, “The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League take things all the way back to the 1930s with their Django Reinhardt-influenced gypsy jazz, and they do it damn well.” Fri.: 9 pm, 715-819-3663; Sat.: 10 pm, 715-544-6500.

UWSP Theatre: Clown Bar

FRI.-SUN. 11/8-10 | THURS.-SAT. 11/14-16 | UW-STEVENS POINT JENKINS THEATRE

Long ago, Happy, a current police detective, left the organized clown crime world to work for the good guys. Now his junkie bother Timmy has been murdered and Happy returns to his old life to ask some questions and investigate. But can he return without getting sucked into the seedy underbelly of clown vice and violence? Praised as “a raucously good time” by nytheatre.com, it’s a silly and clever play that’s unlike anything you’ve seen before. Get to the theater early to enjoy a 15-minute pre-show clown cabaret. For ages 13+. 7:30 pm, except Sun. 2 pm. $26 adults, $23 seniors, $16 youth. Tickets.uwsp.edu.

