HIGHLIGHTS: November 7-8

(First published in the November 1, 2018 issue of City Pages)

RaeLynn

WEDNESDAY 11/7 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

At just 23 years old, RaeLynn is undoubtedly the next big thing in country music. Her song “Love Triangle” was lauded as one of Rolling Stone Country’s Best 25 Songs of 2016 and she has been one of the highest selling female country artists alongside famed singers such as Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. Since her debut on the second season of NBC’s The Voice at age 17, she has since opened for popular country musicians Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts and Blake Shelton. Her feel-good, pop-country tunes will get you up from your seats. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $25. Grandtheater.org, 715-842-0988.

Jerry Schmitt Band

THURSDAY 11/8 | LUCILLE TACK CENTER, SPENCER

He’s from Stratford, but a Nashville recording country artist who has received radio airplay not only in Wisconsin but internationally in Australia, Europe and Japan. Schmitt, along with his six piece band, bring an electrifying presence to the stage with their many year of experience. Their traditional country and rockabilly sound appeals to audiences of all ages. 7:30 pm. $15. Lucilletackcenter.com.

