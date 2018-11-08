HIGHLIGHTS: November 9-18

(First published in the November 8, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Mural, Mural on the Wall: Jane Kim

FRI.-SUN. 11/9-18 | WOODSON ART MUSEUM, WAUSAU

Founder of Ink Dwell, a studio designed to inspire people to love and protect the earth, artist and science illustrator Jane Kim specializes in creating large-scale public installations. During her residency, you’ll watch as she completes a large, commissioned painting on site, illustrating how bird feathers got their color. Her paintings capture the awe-inspiring realism of nature, particularly her acclaimed mural celebrating the evolution and diversity of birds at Cornell University Lab of Ornithology—which took over two years to complete. She also leads events open to the public:

Through the Eyes of an Illustrator: Gallery Walk · Sat. 11/10. Join Kim for a fresh perspective as she reflects upon avian subjects and the Birds in Art exhibit. 1-2 pm.

Scientific Illustration · Sun. 11/11. Teens and adults receive instruction from Jane Kim in the art form of natural-history illustration. 10 am-4 pm. $75 members, $90 non-members. Registration required: 715-845-7010

Behind The Wall of Birds: Presentation and Book Signing · Thurs. 11/15. Jane Kim tells the story of her 2,500 sq. foot mural for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology depicting the evolution of birds, which is documented in new book The Wall of Birds: One Planet, 243 Families, 375 Million Years, followed by book signing. 5:30-6:30 pm

Charlesworth

Heathers: The Musical

FRI.-SUN. 11/9-11 | WED.-SAT. 11/14-17 | UW-STEVENS POINT JENKINS THEATRE

Based on the dark, cult classic 1988 film, UWSP Theatre presents this off-Broadway rock musical. Westerberg High is terrorized by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing posse: three girls named Heather who are the hottest and cruelest girls in Ohio. Misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime, and her new boyfriend, the dark and mysterious J.D., plans to put the Heathers in their place, six feet under. It’s a heartfelt, hilarious and homicidal comedy filled with funny, satirical moments and awesome 80s references. 7:30 pm, except Sun. 2 pm. $24 adults and seniors, $14 youth. Tickets.uwsp.edu.

Virginia Steel

SATURDAY 11/10 | PALMS SUPPER CLUB, WESTON

This variety show focuses on musicianship in every possible form and they strive to bring people together with their music. Formed in Eau Claire by multi-instrumentalists Victoria Shoemaker and Peter Phippen, you’ll be in awe as they switch between a multitude of instruments throughout the show, including guitars, bass, saxophone, flutes, percussion, kazoo, washboard, and more as they play classic hits from all genres. The duo combines their years of musical experience to create high energy shows that involve the audience from the moment they walk into the room. 8 pm. 715-359-2200.

