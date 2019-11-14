HIGHLIGHTS: November 14-24

(First published in the November 21, 2019 issue of City Pages)

UWSP-Wausau Theatre: The Playboy of the Western World

A murderer becomes an unlikely folk hero in The Playboy of the Western World

THURS.-SUN. 11/14-17 | UW CENTER FOR CIVIC ENGAGEMENT VENINGA THEATER, WAUSAU

This three-act play, which debuted in Dublin in 1907, depicts the unlikely rise to a folk hero status—and equally precipitous fall—of the ragged Christy Mahon, a young man from a farm who tells patrons at a pub that he killed his father. The locals are more interested in enjoying his story than condemning his murderous deed. The story even causes barmaid Pegeen to become romantically taken with Christy. This work is known for its poetic language and Irish dialects that playwright John Millington Synge loved overhearing on the streets of Ireland. Presented by UWSP-Wausau Theatre. Thurs.-Sat. 7:30 pm; Sun. 2 pm. $15 adults, $12 youth and seniors. uwsp.edu.

DC Everest Performing Arts: Elf The Musical

FRI.-SUN. 11/15-17 | THURS.-SUN. 11/21-24 | DC EVEREST SR. HIGH SCHOOL, WESTON

× Expand Max Koepke in Elf the Musical

Though he’s just a junior at DC Everest High School, Max Koepke already has made a name for himself performing quite regularly at venues around the Wausau area. Here he puts his acting and impressive music skills into portraying Buddy the Elf in this hilarious and heartwarming musical comedy based on the beloved 2003 holiday film starring Will Ferrell. The story follows Buddy, who as a young human orphan was mistakenly transported to the North Pole in Santa’s bag and raised as an elf. He embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. It’s a modern-day holiday classic that all ages will appreciate. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear. Thurs. 6:30 pm; Fri. 7 pm; Sat.-Sun. 1 pm. $14 adults, $10 students & seniors in advance, prices increase $1 at door. Tickets: dce.booktix.com.

Get to the matinee performance early Nov. 16-17 for a big dose of holiday cheer with the Elf Experience. Kids can visit with Santa, decorate cookies, cut snowflakes, make reindeer food and more from 11:30 am-12:30 pm. $10 first child, $5 additional child, accompanying adults free. Tickets: dce.booktix.com.

Documentary: To Be of Service

SUNDAY 11/17 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

× Expand Glen Moody and his service dog, Indy, as seen in To Be of Service.

In this free showing of the new, nationally released documentary, you’ll follow veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who are paired with a service dog to help them regain their lives. Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Josh Aronson, this inspirational documentary shows how this deeply bonded friendship restores independence for the men and women who have been traumatized by war, while also showing the difficult realities of PTSD. According to New York Times, “These dogs are saving the lives of those who’ve sacrificed so much. Every person profiled here deserves an immense amount of respect. Every animal, too." Hosted by Patriot K9s of Wisconsin. Part of the Grand Theater’s Community Engagement Series. 2 pm. Free. grandtheater.org.

