HIGHLIGHTS: October 11-12

(First published in the October 10, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Steepwater Band

FRIDAY 10/11 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

× Expand Timothy M. Schmidt

This four-piece band was formed in Chicago back in 1998. Its founding members have been playing together for years, and their synergy shows it. The band started in Delta blues but has since expanded their influences to include many other genres including Americana, jazz, psychedelic samba and more. They’ve toured and shared the stage with notable artists such as ZZTop, Gov’t Mule, Wilco, Buddy Guy and more. You may have heard their songs on popular TV shows such as Shameless, NCIS, Better Call Saul and Friday Night Lights to name a few. It’s a stomping sound with slide guitar riffs and full vocals. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

0.1K Run for Charity

SATURDAY 10/12 | 400 BLOCK, WAUSAU

You read that right, this race is 1/10 of a kilometer, or 100 meters. We did the math, you’re welcome. And all ages, from toddlers to adults, can join. There are several themed races that sound hilarious to compete in or just to watch, such as the rewind race, costume race and the slow motion race. Proceeds support United Way’s Bundles of Joy to purchase emergency diapers for families in crisis. Rain location: former JCPenny Building in the mall. 10 am registration, 11 am races begin. $25 adults, $10 children. Register and details at unitedwaymc.org.

Craven Blood Haunted House

BEGINS SAT. 10/12 | WAUSAU CENTER MALL

The memorable and spooky haunted house returns to the Wausau Center mall —this year with a zombie theme. You’ll experience a taste of horror with Halloween entertainment at its scariest yet. Imaginar adventures has combined theatre production, storytelling and make-believe to create an immersive haunted house experience with special effects, artistic set designs, costumed actors and audio for a terrifying experience. In addition to the spooky haunted house happening at night, they’ve also created a not-so-spooky daytime haunted house for kids, where they can see detailed props, hear fun stories and explore Halloween classics. The lights are on and the monster are sleeping, so kids won’t be afraid. Imaginaradventures.com and on Facebook.

Kids Day Time Haunted House: Fri.-Sat. 10/18-26 open noon-5 pm; Thurs. 10/31 open 10 am-5 pm. $7 admission.

Night Time Haunted House: Sat. 10/12 & Sat. 11/2 open 4-9 pm; Fri.-Sat. 10/18-26 & Thurs. 10/31 open 4-9 pm. $10 admission. Children may attend night time haunted house with family’s discretion.

