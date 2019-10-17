HIGHLIGHTS: October 18-19

(First published in the October 17, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Fort Frances

FRIDAY 10/18 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Christopher Hiltz

This Chicago-based indie-band began as a solo project for singer and pianist David McMillin that has since transformed into a three-piece ensemble. This sensitive rock band has an all-instruments-on-board approach. Their textured sound pulls from the styles of Wilco, The Beatles, and Bob Dylan to create an intriguing mix of synth pop, indie and hop-hop, plus jubilant horns. Part of the 10x10 Series. 8 pm. $10 in advance. grandtheater.org.

Tyrone Wells

FRIDAY 10/18 | WILDWOOD PARK, MARSHFIELD

With a powerful voice, vulnerable heart and personal storytelling, this singer and songwriter from Washington is known for intimate live performances, making audiences feel like they’re hanging out in his living room. He has an impressive body of work, releasing two major-label albums and eight independent records and garnering over 60 million Spotify streams. You may recognize some of his tunes from popular TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, Scrubs, The Vampire Diaries and more. In this acoustic performance, you’ll hear his passion and message of hope and healing. He is joined by groovy pop, rock and blues singer-songwriter Dan Rodriguez. 7:30 pm. $20 general, $25 reserved table seating. voxmarshfield.com.

John Greiner’s Swingshift Jazz Band

SATURDAY 10/19 | DALY’S, WAUSAU

Ronzai Photography

Since opening in Nov. 2017, Daly’s has been a local hub for rockin’ jazz, blues, variety tunes and even belly dancers. The local restaurant and bar is set to close on Sunday, Oct. 20, so consider this a send-off party. Greiner has traveled around the United States and overseas performing with a variety of musical organizations and is currently on the faculty of the Wausau Conservatory of Music. The local jazz master, his 15-piece big band and Denis Burgess on vocals perform hits of Artie Shaw and Glen Miller. 7-10 pm. 715-298-1331.

