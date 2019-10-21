HIGHLIGHTS: October 21-24

(First published in the October 17, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Volk

MONDAY 10/21 | INTERMISSION, WAUSAU

TUESDAY 10/22 | O’BRIEN’S ON MAIN, AMHERST

It’s a roaring mix of high-octane rock and roll, classic country and heartfelt soul with this Nashville drum and guitar duo. They make two stops in the area, performing lightning-charged and thunderous beats influenced by a range of artists, from the Carter Family to Little Richard to ACDC. Expect “gnarly blues, deep grooves, ripping distortion and Patsy-Cline-on-steroids brand of country-western meets glam-rock” says The Charlotte Observer. Mon. 10 pm, 715-849-9377. Tues. 7 pm, 715-824-3317.

Black Violin

THURSDAY 10/24 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

The audience went wild with delight at their last show at the Grand for good reason. It’s mind-blowing how they transitioned from Bach to Bruno Mars and keep people dancing in their seats. To most people, jazz, hip-hop, funk, and classical are musical genres. But to the revolutionary music group Black Violin, they're nothing but ingredients. Backed by an incredible band, classically-trained string musicians Wil B. on viola and Kev Marcus on violin make audiences feel like they’re at a rock concert with their distinctive “classical boom” blend of classical and hip-hop. They’ve collaborated with superstars like Kanye West, 50 Cent, Tom Petty, Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin, The Eagles, and many more. This energizing and inspirational performance encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $29. 715-842-0988, Grandtheater.org. Also performs a 1:00 show for school children. Tickets $8 if available.

