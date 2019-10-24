HIGHLIGHTS: October 24-27

(First published in the October 17, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Justin Wells

THURSDAY 10/24 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

This roots-rock songwriter from Kentucky shines a light on the highs and lows of a life spent on the road. For years, Wells was the singer, songwriter and guitarist for the alternative country and rock band Fifth on the Floor. Since the band parted ways in 2015, Wells has found success as a solo artist. According to Saving Country Music, “There is no vessel, container, or recording device that can capture human struggle like a song can. Justin Wells proves this.” Wells is currently on a Midwest tour with fellow Kentucky artist Adam Lee, a singer and songwriter performing a mix of roots, Americana and punk. At Malarkey’s they’re joined by the Stevens Point string band Dig Deep. 8 pm. 715-819-3663.

Candlelight Hike Festival

FRIDAY 10/25 | SCHMEECKLE RESERVE, STEVENS POINT

Walk trails lit by torches and hundreds jack-o’-lanterns through the autumn woods and around Lake Joanis of Schmeeckle Reserve. It’s an entire evening of fun with live raptors, craft stations, hand-on activities, s’more and more. During the family-friendly character program “Schmeeckle on Stage” at 6:30 & 7:30 pm at the new amphitheater, watch as the fox, deer and other wildlife of Schmeeckle show off their talents as they audition for the greatest play of all time. Hike runs 6-9 pm, arrive and leave when you like. Suggested donation of $2 per person of $5 per family. 715-346-4992.

That Golden Girls Show!

SUNDAY 10/27 | CAMPANILE, MINOCQUA

It’s the ultimate Golden Girls experience, but puppet style. This hilarious show takes you back to the Miami house in 1985, as the four women unite in puppet form. The show parodies classic scenarios from the popular TV series with new razor-sharp gags and put-downs. Devoted fans will fondly remember the show and first-timers will experience a joyful introduction to the characters played by Betty White, Beatrice Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty. 2 pm. $28 adults, $15 students. campanilecenter.org.

