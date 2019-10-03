HIGHLIGHTS: October 4-6

(First published in the October 3, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Haunted Sawmill

FRI.-SAT. 10/4-19 | THURS.-SAT. 10/24-26 | THURS. 10/31 | HAUNTED SAWMILL, MERRILL

Experience the frights of the infamous Vincent Mudgett, a restless spirit who has come back from the dead to seek revenge upon all of those who wronged him or who dare to trespass on his property. In its 8 years, this annual haunted house has had over 50,000 guests experience the wrath of Vincent and his many ghouls while helping local food pantries by gathering more than 25,000 non-perishable food items. If you’re seeking Halloween thrills, this is the event for you. Hours: Oct. 4-5 & Oct. 31: 6-9 pm; Oct. 11-26 (except Oct. 24): 6-11 pm; Oct. 24: 6-10 pm; Children’s Matinee Oct. 26: noon-2 pm. Tickets $10 or $8 with non-perishable food donation. Details at Hauntedsawmill.org.

Grassfed & The Monsters of Grass

FRIDAY 10/4 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

× Expand Grassfed

It’s a night of two rollicking and rowdy bluegrass bands at Malarkey’s. From Kansas, the quick-picking string band Grassfed tours nationally across the United States and has performed internationally in Scotland and France. Forged by songwriters and driven by instrumental conversation, the band brings a punching sound all its own, entwining tradition with an eclectic range of influences. Expect to hear genuine lyrics and shredding instrumentals. They are joined by The Monsters of Grass, a five-piece Fox Valley-based band performing original and energetic tunes. 9 pm. 715-819-3663.

Stick Pony Rodeo & Harvest Festival

SUNDAY 10/6 | WILLOW SPRINGS, WAUSAU

Adventure On Horseback Brother and sister share a horse in their adventures. Both are dressed in western wear complete with boots and hats. Both are sharing a stick horse.

Willow Spring’s annual Stick Pony Rodeo was cancelled last May due to the weather, and it’s been rescheduled during their annual Harvest Festival, making this family-fun day even bigger and more exciting this year. Kids ages 3–10 compete in contests such as barrel racing, flag racing, bull lassoing and more using stick horses and other toy props all while dressed in western attire. 12:30 pm. $4 per child per event, $25 per child for all seven events.

During the annual Old-Fashioned Harvest Festival there will be oat threshing and straw baling, the corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkins, barrel train, crafts, animals and much more. Dance to the music of Carl Jackson from 11 am-3 pm and, like most events at Willow Springs, there’s tons of food available to purchase throughout the day. Like the soup and sandwich buffet. Harvest Fest occurs 9 am-6 pm. Details at Willowspringsgarden.net.

