HIGHLIGHT: Useful Jenkins

Useful Jenkins

Thursday 3/30, Granite Peak Ski Area Sundance Chalet, Rib Mountain

× Expand Tim McGuire

Their contemporary acoustic bluegrass will make you wish you were barefoot at a festival. Using bluegrass as a base, the band taps into other genres such as folk, funk, rock, and hip hop. This 5-piece band is made up of two acoustic guitars, a violin, cello, bass and mandolin. Four-part vocal harmonies accompany the instruments, creating a solid, clean, and rare sound. The band sends a message to a wide range of listeners, generating emotions and producing a diverse group of fans. Come feel the pulse of the music and leave with a smile on your face. Ages 18+. 8-11 pm. Tickets $5 at door. 715-845-2846.

For more events happening in the Wausau area, view our events page HERE!