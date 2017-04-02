HIGHLIGHTS Our Picks: April 2

Festival of the Arts

Sunday 4/2, UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center

This event has been held since 1973 and is one of the finest quality art fairs in the Midwest. Browse over 50 booths and two floors of paintings, drawings, jewelry, mixed media, photography, ceramics, wood and more. Bring the whole family as free children’s activities are available on the first floor. The event also features an art raffle to raise money for the UWSP student art education awards and artist awards. 10 am-4 pm. Free. For more information visit stevenspointfoa.com.

Ball in the House

Sunday 4/2, LuCille Tack Center, Spencer

They look like just another boy band. However, the five members don’t need any instruments to make their music, only their voices in a sensational a cappella style pulling from varied and unexpected genres. Based in Boston, the group performs over 150 shows a year and has appeared on the Today Show and America’s Got Talent. The Boston Globe declares that Ball in the house, “has everything you would expect to find in a successful pop/R&B band... the one thing it doesn't have is instruments.” Mixing Motown, R&B, oldies, gospel and original music makes for a compelling sound. 3 pm. $22 adults, $15 youth. 715-659-4499, lucilletackcenter.com.

