HIGHLIGHTS Our Picks: April 4-5

Improve Performance and Reduce Stress using Myers Briggs Personality Type

Tuesday 4/4, UWMC Center for Civic Engagement Sonnentag Hall, Wausau

If you’ve ever heard someone say, “I’m an INFP” and had no clue what they are talking about, this is the perfect opportunity to learn about the Myers-Briggs Personality Type Indicator. Take the test to identify your own personality type, learn the history of the MBTI, and the details of each type of personality. Knowing and understanding your personality type and the differences in personality types can improve your professional and personal life. After understanding your personality type, learn to create a self-development plan to improve your performance and reduce stress in your life. 6-8:30 pm. $69 includes Introduction to MBTI book. Register at 715-261-6294

NOMAD

Wednesday 4/5, UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center Room 221

× Expand EliasTouil

This jazz group is coming all the way from Canada. The Montreal-based Nomad, formed at Montreal’s McGill University in 2012, features six musicians including Point native Mike Bjella, son of Steven Bjella, a UWSP professor and coordinator of strings. In addition to their free performance, the ensemble also leads a master class on improvisation at 4 pm—both events are open to the public. Using a variety of instruments including trumpet, saxophone, bass clarinet, guitar and percussion, NOMAD has become a fixture in the Montreal Jazz and contemporary music scene. According to L’Off Festival de Montreal, “Rhythmic and visceral, Nomad’s music is the result of a meticulous search, an authentic collaborative spirit and a great sense of freedom.” Playing a mixture of jazz, rock and free improvisation, this live show is sure to be full of energy and spontaneity. 7:30 pm. Free. 715-346-3107. Nomadmusic.ca.

Foreigner

Wednesday 4/5, North Star Mohican Casino, Bowler

Founded over 40 years ago, Foreigner has had 10 multi-platinum albums and sixteen Top 30 hits, making them one of the most popular rock bands of all time. At the core of the band is Mick Jones, who was inducted to the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013 and has been nominated for a Grammy and Golden Globe for his songwriting. Even if you’re not a diehard rock fan, you’ll recognize hits such as “Juke Box Hero,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Hot Blooded,” “Cold As Ice,” and their biggest hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is.” Celebrate 40 years of classic rock, enjoy the live energy and leave with the songs still playing in your head. Ages 21+. Doors open at 7 pm; show start at 8 pm. $75. Northstarcasinoresort.com.

For more events happening in the Wausau area, view our events page here!