HIGHLIGHTS: Friday 4/7

Danstage

Fri.-Sun. 4/7–9, Thurs.–Sat. 4/13–15, UW-Stevens Point Jenkins Theatre

This annual event showcases original dance at UW-Stevens Point. This year, you’ll also see original dance created by internationally renowned choreographer, Eddy Ocampo. Ocampo served a week-long residency at UWSP to prepare his piece “Atomos” for Danstage 2017. This piece features partnered dancers reveling in the creation of time. Danstage 2017 also features new pieces by UWSP faculty of the Theatre and Dance Dept. Sun. show at 2 pm, all others 7:30 pm. $22 adults, $21 seniors, $17 youth. 715-346-4100, uwsp.edu.

UWSP Theatre opera: Speed Dating Tonight

Friday-Saturday 4/7-8, UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center

Created by Iowa-based composer Michael Ching in 2013, this contemporary one-act opera has emerged as the most performed new opera in the country. See it performed by the UW-Stevens Point Theatre. This lighthearted, sweet show is about ordinary people looking to find love in the modern world. Ching wrote the piece especially for college-age voices. A pre-show lecture will be offered by the opera’s director and professor of music Susan Bender with guest music director and freelance pianist Jeff Watson at 6:45 pm. For ages 13 and up. 7:30 pm. $12. Tickets.uwsp.edu, 715-346-4100.

Adam Trent: The Futurist

Friday 4/7, The Grand, Wausau

Only a handful of tickets remain! For this artist, formerly on Broadway with The Illusionists, magic is just half the show, but his performance is wholly entertaining. Weaving comedy between his illusion vignettes, the “Futurist” approaches his shows differently than most magicians. “I don’t want people to remember just the tricks,” says Trent, “but also the laughs and the memories.” He ditches the wand and tuxedo in favor of enormous interactive screens and dance moves—like “Justin Timberlake meets David Copperfield,” as noted by the Daily Camera. Magic is the only job he’s ever had, and his expertise shows. He does card tricks, cuts himself in half, makes things disappear, but there’s also music, dancing, and wonderfully choreographed drama. 7:30 pm. $25, $30, $35, $45. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.

