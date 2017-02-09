HIGHLIGHTS: Our PICKS, Feb. 9-13

Shrek the Musical

Thurs.-Sun. 2/9–12

D.C. Everest High School, Weston

It’s your final chance to catch this two-weekend production. And great green ogre, what a show! This musical based off the beloved 2001 animated hit film Shrek, brings beloved fairy tale characters to life on stage, with a gorgeous dragon puppet, fabulous, professional-level makeup and costumes, a live orchestra and spot-on acting and singing. For its biannual productions, Central Wisconsin Educational Theatre Alliance pulls in top local talent—more than 70 students and backstage theatre professionals. Shrek is an extra fantastic feast for the eyes. Made with plaster, silicon and latex, the whimsical prosthetic makeup is created by professional makeup artist Denice Paxton from Hollywood. The sets are clever and compelling (Fiona makes a bird really explode) and the action never stops. Bonus: In such a partisan charged time when even a Super Bowl performance of “This Land is Your Land” is debated as political or not, you might giggle (or wince) at a few musical numbers and lines in Shrek. Like when Lord Farquaad expresses contempt for the fairytale “freaks” who blemish his kingdom and he has banished; when Shrek sings “Build a Wall” about keeping those refugees out of his swamp… even adolescents in the audience snickered at that one. The musical was written nearly a decade ago, so it’s all coincidental to the current climate, but still an overall message about love and acceptance. Shows 7 pm Thurs.-Sat.; 2 pm Sun. & additional matinee Sat. $15 adults, $10 seniors & students. Tickets at showtix4u.com.

The Big Top Opry

Thursday 2/9, Campanile Center, Minocqua

It’s the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua band on tour. For this show, the Blue Canvas Orchestra and Singers re-create the music of legendary performers Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Mary Robbins & more. It’s not only great musicianship—guest artists include Randy Sabien, Joe Save and Danielle Diamond—but also big-screen visuals and that hometown stage presence that made Big Top famous. 7 pm. Advance tickets $25 adults, $15 students. 715-356-9700, campanilecenter.org.

Circle of Heat Tribute to The Allman Brothers

Thursday 2/9, Malarkey’s, Wausau

Watching Circle of Heat play, you get the sense you’re witnessing something special, like seeing a band on the edge of real breakout success. As Malarkey’s owner Tyler Vogt puts it, “any one of those guys could play with any band anywhere… in any genre.” Their original music is holy bananas good, but they also have a habit of doing tribute acts. Last time at Malarkey’s it was Rage Against the Machine covers. Time it’s The Allman Brothers. If there’s a band you want to see cover The Allman Brothers, it’s this one. Show starts 9 pm. 715-819-3663.

An Evening in the Round with Dan Navarro

& Sam Llanas

Thursday 2/9, Wildwood Station, Marshfield

If the name Sam Llanas isn’t familiar, his old band The BoDeans probably is. Based out of Waukesha the band became a national sensation in the 80s and 90s, but also kept to their Wisconsin roots, nearly always returning as a Summerfest staple. Llanas is joined by famed singer-songwriter Dan Navarro, whose songs have been played by the likes of The Bangles, The Temptations and Dionne Warwick. 7:30 pm. $20 advance, $25 door. Voxconcertseries.com.

Aaron Williams and the Hoodoo

Friday 2/10, Great Dane Pub, Wausau

It’s hard driving, fuzzy distortion-driven blues that will blow the roof off the joint. Hailing from Madison, the trio has been touring all over the Midwest for nearly 10 years, bringing their style of blues to clubs and festivals throughout. Williams and company has shared the stage with the likes of Buddy Guy and Johnny Lang. The band’s debut release It Ain’t Easy won the blues/rock album of the year in 2010 from Real Blues magazine and their second album was up for a Grammy. 9 pm. 715-845-3000.

There’s a Monster in My Closet

Fri.–Sat. 2/10–11, UWMC Center for Civic Engagement, Wausau

Central Wis. Children’s Theatre presents this play about Emily’s having a sleepover with her best friend Stephanie when they discover there’s a monster in her closet! Murray the monster doesn’t mean any harm, but see what happens when they try to capture him. 7 pm Fri.-Sat., 2 pm Sat. $12 adults, $10 children and seniors. 715-842-4416, mycwct.org.

Koo Coo’s Singles Meet and Mingle

Fri.–Sat. 2/10–11, Koo Coo’s Nest Comedy Club, Schofield

If you find yourself single on Valentine’s Day, and you’d rather be, here’s your chance to meet other available singles. These back-to-back meet and mingle nights basically are dance club parties, and those available who are single and looking will have a green wristband, so when you see one you’ll at least have a pretty good idea you’re not barking up the wrong tree. And if you go down swinging on Friday night, maybe Saturday is your chance instead. And if you change your mind about the whole thing, well, just take the wristband off. It’s nice to see a business thinking about the single folks on Valentine’s Day for a change! 11 pm both nights. 715-574-5653.

Wausau 525 Vintage Race

Sat.–Sun. 2/11–12, Wausau 525 Racetrack, CTH NN, Rib Mountain

Who says it needs to be summer to catch racing action? The regular edition of the Wausau 525 is past, but this weekend check out the vintage snowmobiles tearing up the track. If you haven’t been to a snowmobile race before, it’s quite an experience. The smell of burning fuel assaults your nostrils while the overpowering whine of snowmobile engines rattles year ears and hits you in the chest. It’s hard not to get caught up in the excitement. This race is the only two-day event in the Pro Vintage Racing series schedule. Just because they’re vintage doesn’t mean they can’t tear up the track! In addition, there is also motorcycle racing on both days, which is a fan favorite. $15 per day, $25 for the weekend. 12 and under free. Gates open 8 am, racing starts 10 am. wausau525.com.

Clinton Miller

Saturday 2/11, Sunset Point Winery, Stevens Point

If there’s one thing you could say about Clinton Miller, it’s that he’s one of the most unsung guitar heroes in central Wisconsin. His chops are incredible — the speed he plays with has been known to make other guitarists drop their jaws. A member of Carmen Lee and the Tomorrow River Two, Miller also plays and records his own music and this is one of those examples. And frankly, what better excuse to check out the spacious and elegant Sunset Point Winery, which opened in March 2014, and sample some of their locally made wines. 5:30 pm. 715-544-1262.

The Five Irish Tenors

Monday 2/13, The Grand, Wausau

On their first-ever U.S tour, this quintet carved out time for Wausau. They bring piano-backed operatic renditions of arias and traditional Irish tunes such as “My Wild Irish Rose” and “When Irish Eyes are Smiling.” These Irish tenors also break out for solos, duets, trios and quartets infused with gregarious charm and wit. As the Five Irish Tenors honor their famed forefather, tenor John McCormack, who died in 1945, “Oh Danny Boy” has never been so goosebump-inducing. 7:30 pm. $30-$60. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.