HIGHLIGHTS: Our PICKS, Jan. 26-29

The Big Wu

Thursday 1/26, Sconni’s, Schofield

Take a 1960s Woodstock sound, put it through a bluegrass filter, and you have The Big Wu, a rock jam band that’s familiar and yet doesn’t sound quite like anything you’ve ever heard. The easy comparison would be to Phish, and you wouldn’t be far off the mark, but The Big Wu is just a little different, with a slightly more nuanced sound to their jams and sans some of Phish’s goofy lyrics. Started at St. Olaf College in Minnesota in the early 90s, this band never really stopped and regularly works its way through the Midwest. Also playing this night is Evergreen Grass Band, a blistering fast bluegrass band from Eau Claire. Sconni’s has been pushing into the music scene and this could be its biggest show yet. $10. 8 pm. 715-241-7665.

Winterfest

Saturday 1/28, Downtown Wausau

Kicking off the winter fun is Brew Fest 2017 on Friday at the Elks Lodge—but that just sold out. Let that be a lesson to you for next year! There’s plenty of fun on Saturday. Try one of many family-friendly activities too numerous to name completely, but here’s a start: curling, ice skating, ice carvers, a snow slide, fat tire demos, weight pulling competition for dogs… that just scratches the surface of what’s offered through the day. Look for fun on The 400 Block and nearby places: A mac and cheese tasting in The Grand’s Great Hall 11 am–2 pm ($5), readings at Janke Book Store, the Ice Tee winter golf event at Yawkey Park next to the YMCA, live owls at the City Square Office Center 11 am–2 pm… The whole deal runs 10 am–3 pm, most events are free. See wausauevents.org for details, or just show up and wander around.

Luminary Snowshoe Walk

Friday 1/27, Monk Botanical Gardens, Wausau

This has been a classic winter outing in Wausau for some time — traversing the paths around the beautiful Monk Gardens, with a bunch of tiny lights to guide yourself around. At the end, there’s hot chocolate and cider to warm you up, and now those beverages can be enjoyed in the newly built kitchen area, which works much better than the previous set up. As always, there’s a fire roaring to warm your frozen toes. 6-8 pm, free. Limited snowshoe rental for $2. rwmonkgardens.org.

Wausau Symphony & Band: Let's Go to the Movies

Sunday 1/29, First Presbyterian Church, Wausau

The Wausau Symphony & Band dates back to 1898, and today its members range from high school students to music professionals. Along with classical standards, this concert features familiar hits from popular films that even kids will recognize. Families are encouraged to attend. 4 pm. $15 adults, $10 seniors, free ages 17 & under with paid adult.