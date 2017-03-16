HIGHLIGHTS: Our PICKS, March 16-22

Some St. Paddy’s Day Highlights

Michael Strike and the God Damn Band release party, Friday 3/17, Polack Inn, Wausau. A night of revelry to celebrate this Wausau band’s new EP, Songs of Ire. They play a mix of eclectic folk rock, and Polack Inn features $2 shots of Jameson and will have corned beef and cabbage while supplies last. Adam Geurink and Pour Choices also play. 9 pm. 715-845-6184.

St. Patty’s Day with Catfish & Caviar, Friday 3/17, Hiawatha Lounge, Wausau. Country and rock at 8 pm, with traditional corned beef & cabbage and drink specials. 715-848-5166.

Allen Brothers Band, Friday 3/17, Malarkey’s Pub, Wausau. This talented local band plays pop, rock, reggae, funk, alternative. 9 pm. Full Irish menu served starting at 11 am. 715-819-3663.

Highlights

UWMC Theatre presents:

Never the Sinner

Thursday–Sunday 3/16–19, UW-Marathon Co., Wausau

In 1924, two wealthy University of Chicago students kidnapped and killed their 14-year-old neighbor, because they could. This cold-blooded murder horrified the country. Presented by UW-Marathon Co. Theatre, John Logan’s play Never the Sinner combines finely tuned theatricality with a sense of documentary realism to tell this unsettling tale. More of a courtroom drama than a murder mystery, the play recounts the murder in brief scenes, alternating with the trial, all while focusing on the complex relationship between the two young men. Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb likened themselves to Nietzche’s “übermensch” or supermen, and felt they were above the law. The victim, Bobby Franks, was seemingly chosen at random. Leopold and Loeb planned to commit the perfect crime; however, a mistake at the crime scene led to their quick apprehension. After the two confessed to the deed, the prosecution planned to seek the death penalty. The murderers’ families hired Clarence Darrow, a strong opponent of capital punishment, to defend the two young men. Darrow would later go on to even greater fame when he took on the state of Tennessee in the famous Scopes “Monkey Trial.” Shows 7:30 pm Thurs.-Sat., 2 pm Sun. Tickets $15 adults, $12 seniors & students. 715-261-6100, uwmc.uwc.edu.

Pam Tillis

Sunday 3/19, Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School

As the daughter of country music royalty Mel Tillis, Pam fell in love with country music at a young age. Writing songs that speak from the soul, Tillis has been recognized with a Grammy Award, Country Music Awards and International Bluegrass Music Association Awards. Pam shines just as brightly in the third decade of her career as she did in the first. When asked what people can expect to hear from the show, Tillis states, “I like it to feel like you’re in my living room.” Husband and wife duo, Art and Stephanie Stevenson, of the Highwater bluegrass band, open the show. Doors open at 3 pm; show starts at 4 pm. $37 in advance, $42 at door. 715-584-4203, rubbersoulproductions.com.

Down and Out: Memoirs of a Homeless Bishop

Tuesday 3/21, UWMC Center for Civic Engagement Veninga Theater, Wausau

Imagine spending a month living on the streets, depending on homeless shelters, soup kitchens, churches and the kindness of others for survival. That’s what Bishop Geralyn Wolf did, going “undercover” as a homeless person named Aly on the streets of Providence, RI to learn about the homeless. From her month as a homeless person, she wrote Down and Out in Providence: Memoir of a Homeless Bishop in which she chronicles losing the trappings of comfort and security while homeless on the streets. Listen to her stories during this Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service lecture. 7 pm. Free. 715-261-6368, wipps.org.