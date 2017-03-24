HIGHLIGHTS: Our PICKS, March 24-25

Vic Ferrari: Symphony on the Rocks

Friday 3/24, Grand Theater, Wausau

It’s an incredible evening of music, huge symphony sounds backed by an outstanding audio and visual production that’s sure be stuck in your head days after the show. You’ll recognize classic rock hit songs such as Aerosmith’s “Dream On”, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Toto’s “Africa.” This year, the symphony is joined by Emmy Award Winner Mark Wood from the Trans Siberian Orchestra playing the electric violin and 180 Wausau & DC Everest string students. Tickets start at $40. 7:30 pm. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org

EgoCon 2017

Saturday 3/25, Holiday Inn Hotel & Convention Center, Stevens Point

If you’re a fan of the TV show Doctor Who this is the event for you. Sponsored by the North Eastern Wisconsin Friends of the Doctor, EgoCon is a science fiction, fantasy and gaming event. A highlight for fans of the show will be seeing full sized Daleks and a TARDIS on display. Listen to seminars, watch demonstrations, play games and trivia, or create a science-fiction themed keychain for an additional cost. The event features a charity auction with proceeds going to St. Paul’s Food Pantry and WPTV. Vendors will be available offering science fiction and fantasy books, toys, games, collectables and more. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. 9 am-11 pm. $10 adult, $5 student. 715-298-1640. For full schedule visit sites.google.com/site/egocon2017

Charlie Parr with Nick Foytik & Bernie Thompson

Saturday 3/25, Minocqua Brewing Company

Born in Duluth Minnesota, Charlie Parr has been traveling and singing for decades. Parr’s roots and folk music is authentic and heartfelt as he grew up listening to his father’s recording of Woody Guthrie, Lightnin’ Hopkins and Charley Patton. Parr is an incredibly talented musician, playing three instruments, not including stomping his foot. According to Rhapsody, “Parr is one of the top voices in modern American folk music.” Charlie takes the stage at 9 pm with Nick Foytik and Bernie Thompson opening the show at 7 pm. $10 in advance, limited tickets at the door. 715-356-2600

Glamarama Drag Show

Saturday 3/25, Oz Nightclub, Wausau

Hosted by Mr. Wisconsin Club 2017, Michael Van Allen, this show is a night of charming performances, stunning dresses and astonishing makeup as drag queens lip-sync and dance on stage. If you’ve been to a drag show at Oz before, you’ll recognize crowd favorites and regulars Modori, Miss Oz Night Club 2016, and Mercedes, Miss Club Oz 2013 display their talents on stage. The evening also features performances by Alana Chapelle, Diva Dis Fabulous, and Allota Shots. Kindu Abby and Sasha Sparkles have their debut performances as drag queens, so come cheer on these fabulous performers. Stay after the show for drinks and dancing on the spectacular light-up dance floor. 10 pm. $5 cover with proceeds donated to Marathon County Humane Society. 715-843-3225

The Aids Resource Center of Wisconsin will also be at Oz Nightclub Saturday night offering free HIV and Hepatitis C Screening and Testing from 9 pm-midnight. Testing will be performed confidentially and results will be given within 20 minutes of screening. For more information visit arcw.org, 715-355-6867