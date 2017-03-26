HIGHLIGHTS: Our PICKS, March 27-30

For girls: The Science of Art

Monday-Thursday 3/27-30, YWCA, Wausau

Snapshot Science and the YWCA have partnered to give young girls the opportunity to learn more about and spark an interest in science. Girls in grades 5-7 go behind the scenes of art during the camp through science experiments and art projects. Each day features a different theme to be explored including Ancient Art & Nature, Vision, Light & Perception, Colors of Light & Pigment and Science modeling & Art in Motion. Dive in and learn aspects of science in hands on, fun approach. This is the first of three camps in the series with The Science of Sports being held June 12-15 and The Science of Music being held August 14-17. 1-4 pm. $145. Register at 715-842-3381 ext. 101

Kids Kayaking

Tuesday & Thursday 3/28 & 3/30, Woodson YMCA, Wausau.

Kayaking is a fun way to get out on the water and is the perfect summer activity for the whole family. Over spring break, Wausau area kids can learn the fundamentals of kayaking in the safety of the YWCA pool. The course concentrates on safety, rolling, maneuvers and techniques. Participates must be comfortable around water and be able to swim. Boats, spray skirts and paddles will be provided. This class is the perfect opportunity to learn to kayak as summer is right around the corner! 7-8:45 pm. $5 members, $10 non-members. Register at 715-845-2177, woodsonymca.com

Colorful Laser Light Shows

Wednesday-Saturday 3/29-4/8, UW-Stevens Point Blocher Planetarium

Want to watch lasers flash to the beat of Pink Floyd music? You can this spring break at UWSP. Presented by Audio Video Imagineering, a leader in laser engineering and customer laser show production, see colorful lasers set to rock music by favorites such as Led Zeppelin, Metallica and The Beatles. Each night features a different band’s music accompanying the lasers. Shows are offered at 8, 9 and 10 pm nightly for ages 12 and older. Tickets available at the door beginning at 7:30 pm. $5 adults, $3 students. Admission helps to purchase new astronomical shows and educational programs. 715-346-2139. For full schedule visit uwsp.edu. If you can’t make it to the laser rock shows, educational laser shows that feature legendary astronomical characters such as Orion, Perseus and Andromeda will be shown free of charge on Sat.-Sun. 4/1-2 and 4/8 at 5 and 6 pm each night. 715-346-2139. For full schedule visit uwsp.edu

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

Tuesday 3/28, Merrill High School

“Eight ukuleles walk onto a stage…” And really this is no joke. Well, quirky and humorous, but pretty serious music. The ensemble was formed in 1985 as a bit of fun, but became so popular they’ve toured the world and have become something of a national institution. The Ukulele Orchestra’s success spawned hundreds of imitators, but this is the original. The all-singing, all-strumming members believe that all genres of music are available for reinterpretation, as long as played on the ukulele. You’ll hear everything from Nirvana to Tchaikovsky, Otis Redding to famous Hollywood soundtracks—basically, “one plucking thing after another.” Part of the Merrill Area Concert Association series. 7 pm. Tickets are only available via season membership for $43 adults, $17 students, $105 family. The next concert in the series is Misha & Cipa Dichter on 5/6 playing at 3 pm. For more information on memberships contact 715-252-6295, merrillconcerts.org