HIGHLIGHTS: Our PICKS of the WEEK, Feb. 16-22

Sons of Serendip

Friday 2/17, The Grand, Wausau

When these four stumble into serendipitous circumstances, they say yes. That’s what introduced them to the classical instruments they carry (harp, cello, piano and vocals), and what brought them together from scattered cities along the East Coast to Boston University. When Micah got the chance to audition for NBC’s America’s Got Talent, he invited his fellow Boston University students and hobby musicians, Kendall, Mason and Cordaro. The four went on to be finalists in Season 9 and since have quickly garnered critical esteem for their blend of classical instruments, gospel, neo-soul, and R&B. The result of the “classical-unto-R&B-unto-easy-listening” fusion, as described by the New York Times, is “alive with detail but silky beyond reason.” The vocals of lead singer Michah are effortless, warm, and smooth, and when paired with the expert instrumentals, even familiar songs become nearly unrecognizable. “Hallelujah” and “Somewhere Only We Know,” for example, are especially chilling. 7:30 pm. $25, $30, $35, $45. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.

The Rumble Roots

Friday 2/17, Guu’s on Main, Stevens Point

Think a mix between the Grateful Dead and Phish and you’ve got a pretty good idea what you’re in for. The Rumble Roots is a jam band through and through, and bring a sound that’s somehow reminiscent of acts from the 60s, yet also bring a modern-ish jam band sound. Their shows are like big parties, and Guu’s on Main is a great place to have that party with an impressive beer selection focusing on many of the craft beers produced in Portage County. 10:30 pm. 715-344-3200.

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute

Saturday 2/18, LuCille Tack Center, Spencer

Admit it: You’re already singing “Don’t stop, believin’!” The band Resurrection, the result of two Journey fans meeting in the music scene of Nashville, recreates that 70s and 80s experience of Journey, complete with the outfits, the big sound, and everything else that goes with the arena rock experience. This show won’t fail to amaze you, Journey fan or not. Ryan Christopher’s voice is said to be a spot on impersonation of former Journey lead singer Steve Perry, one of the most powerful voices in the history of modern rock. 7:30 pm. $28. 715-659-4499, lucilletackcenter.com.

Lou & Peter Berryman

Saturday 2/18, Jensen Center, Amherst

Imagine if the characters of the Red Green Show started a band. That would be Lou & Peter Berryman. Consider their song names like “Why Am I Painting the Living Room” and you start to understand what you’re getting into here: awesomely hilarious music. Also consider they were married, then divorced, remained friends, and that’s when their musical partnership blossomed (they each have new spouses). These two have been playing together since their college days in the 1960s and their chemistry and humor is better than ever. The song “Low Expectations” involves subjects like fixing up a house for selling, and working on plumbing as an allegory for life. They sing stuff you can’t help but laugh at. Or consider one of their promo taglines: “Lou and Peter sings of romance and misplacing your pants.” That pretty much says it all. 7:30 pm. $12 general, $10 seniors & students. 715-824-5202, jensencenter.org.

Anda Union

Saturday 2/18, Nicolet College, Rhinelander

If you like world music, this is your ticket. Anda Union is part of a musical movement in China that draws from old and forgotten songs. Playing the traditional music of inner Asia, the nine members of this string-based group hail from many different cultures and tribes of Mongolia (Anda means “good friends” in Mongolian). It’s worth just seeing the sheer variety of instruments, such as the horse-head fiddle, three-holed flute, and the Mongolian lute and mouth harp. $15. 7:30 pm. 800-544-3039, nicoletlive.com.

Love Me Tender: A tribute to Elvis

Saturday 2/18, Les and Jim’s Lincoln Lanes, Merrill

Dale’s Weston Lanes recently had its own Elvis extravaganza, but if you didn’t make it, or you just can’t get enough of the king of rock and roll, check out this tribute show. It features three Elvis impersonators, Dakota Pongratz, Anthony Shore and Chris Lonsdorf, doing their best imitation of the king. Proceeds will go to HAVEN, which helps survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, elder and child abuse, and families and friends of survivors, in Lincoln County. Shake those hips to the music and support a good cause. $20. Show starts at 7 pm. 715-536-1300.

Snowshoe Saturday

Saturday 2/18, Greenwood Hills and Rib Mountain State Park

It turns out there are two excuses this Saturday to get out on your snowshoes. (What’s left of the snow, anyway.) Greenwood Hills Country Club will host a Romantic Candlelight snowshoe hike on its trails at 6 pm Saturday (registration at 5 pm). $12 per person, $6 for members, includes a glass of house wine. Food and other beverages available for sale at Mulligan’s. Live music starts at 7 pm with Catfish and Caviar. Earlier in the day, the country club also hosts a free family winter picnic 11 am–2 pm featuring fat bike and cross country ski demos, sledding (the hills are pretty awesome for that), and a children’s presentation by author JG Lightborne at noon and 1 pm. Lunch buffet available ($7), with hot cocoa for the kids and a bloody Mary bar for the adults. See greenwoodhillscc.com, or call 715-848-2204 ext. 316.

If you’re interested in a more mountainous snowshoe experience, go to Rib Mountain State Park for a candlelight snowshoe hike on top of the mountain at 5:30 pm. The event is free and hot chocolate and other goodies are provided. Limited snowshoes available, bringing your own or renting some in town is recommended. You’ll need an annual or day pass, unless you want to park on the bottom and hoof it up to the top. ribmountain.org, 715-842-2522.

Natty Nation’s Bob Marley Birthday Bash

Saturday 2/18, Malarkey’s Pub, Wausau

Yes, yes, so technically Bob Marley’s birthday already happened, on Feb. 6. Don’t let that stop you from enjoying the party! What better band to help celebrate the birthday of one of the most iconic figures in modern music than with Natty Nation, themselves icons for the Wisconsin reggae scene. They’ve won 27 Madison Area Music Awards, one Wisconsin Area Music Industry award and several nominations, and have toured around the world with Armed Forces Entertainment playing for the troops. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Central Wisconsin Sports Show: Fishing and Boating

Fri.-Sun., 2/17-19, Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center, Rothschild

Get excited about and prepare for the upcoming fishing season. You’ll find exhibitors, seminars, kids fishing ponds and casting instruction, and even meet famed TV fisherman Joe Bucher. If you’ve been jonesing to get out on the water and get your line in the water, this is the place to drum up excitement. $8 adults, free ages 12 and under. Fri. 3-8 pm, Sat. 9 am-6 pm, Sun. 10 am-4 pm. fishingboatingoutdoor.com. 715-757-2370.

Pop & Polka

Wednesday 2/22, Bull Falls Brewery, Wausau

This event just screams mid-week happy, with live music by two local polka and variety acts. Spotlight Polka Band is a trio around husband-wife Scott and Pam. You’ll also get hopping with Neal Zunker’s Music Connection. The accordion sounds play 7–9 pm. 715-842-2337.