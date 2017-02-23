HIGHLIGHTS: Our PICKS of the WEEK, Feb. 23-28

Lazylightning420 featuring Erik Berry

Thursday 2/23, Sconni’s, Schofield

Get your tie-dye shirts out of the closet: Lazylightning420 is a Minnesota-based band probably best known for doing entire sets of Grateful Dead covers and that’s exactly what they’re going to do here. They’re joined by a couple of Minnesota musician friends: Erik Berry of Trample by Turtles and Mark Gartman of Two Many Banjos (guess what he plays?). Show up a little early to check out Central Waters’ tap takeover. Central Waters is hot off a Ratefest Best Beer of 2016 Award. Expect a pretty diverse beer selection, such as a rum barrel aged coconut porter or a tequila barrel aged strong ale along with standards like their Mudpuppy Porter or Honey Blonde. Tap takeover starts at 5 pm; music at 8:30 pm. 715-241-7665.

Quiet Hollers

Friday 2/24, Grand Theater, Wausau

The Quiet Hollers are used to flying under the radar. Most casual observers probably wouldn’t guess their sound by looking at them, but what appears to be a hard-rocking punk band is a deep and insightful alt-country act in the vein of Wilco. The band hit the festival circuit heavy in 2016, and to their surprise landed a licensing deal that found them being played in nearly every Starbucks store in the U.S. and Europe. These guys should put on a rocking show, and when they’re done the party doesn’t have to stop: following the Quiet Hollers show, Malarkey’s Pub will host Feed the Dog with Billy Bronsted for one long, fun night of music. 8 pm. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.

Wisconsin Brass Quintet

Friday 2/24, Nicolet College Theatre, Rhinelander

This faculty ensemble in residence at the UW-Madison has been widely acclaimed since its founding in 1972, performing in Carnegie Hall and other famed venues around the U.S. With trumpet, horn, trombone and tuba, the ensemble for this show presents a full program of brass favorites by classical composers. $15. 7:30 pm. 800-544-3039, nicoletlive.com.

Charlie Parr with Anima

Friday 2/24, UWSP Encore, Stevens Point

There’s bluegrass, and then there’s Charlie Parr. You know you’re getting something special when Parr comes to town. His particular blend of bluegrass, played through the steely, twangy tone of his resonator guitars, sets himself apart. The Minnesota-based Parr with his long, scraggly hair and beard, thin-rimed glasses and gaunt figure wrapped in an old flannel, looks every bit the part of a forest dwelling bluegrass player, and his guitar skills are top notch. Parr’s gotten pretty well known on the national scene, and is even the subject of a documentary. He’s also featured in an Australian drama film, Red Hill. Also on the bill is Anima, an alt-indie folk duo out of Viroqua. 8 pm. $5, free with UWSP student ID. 715-346-2412

The Third Wheels

Saturday 2/25, Cruisin 1724, Wausau

What I like about The Third Wheels is that they really bring a unique blend of covers you don’t often hear. While you’ll hear some favorites, you’ll also hear tunes that make you think, “Oh yeah, I remember that song!” Those include a lot of 90s Top 40 hits that aren’t always on people’s minds but can remind you of a time and place in your life. Think Matchbox 20, Foo Fighters, Alanis Morisette, mixed in with newer artists like Lady GaGa and Ke$ha. This female-led group is worth checking out. 9 pm. 715-675-2940.

The Soul Inspirations at Love Train Gala

Saturday 2/25, Wausau Labor Temple, Wausau

The Soul Inspirations are the kind of act that the Wausau area is lucky to have. Band leader David Deon—well known here for creating the band Unified Soul—has the skills and the right musician friends to make this type of band work. Think a big band with modern jazz and R&B sensibilities and you start getting the right idea. Anyone in attendance at the Martin Luther King celebration at First Presbyterian knows exactly what to expect here. These guys bring a big sound that’s just fun to get up and dance to. And there will be plenty of that at this gala at the Labor Temple, which is also a fundraiser for People for the Power of Love, a non-profit group aimed at striving to make the world a better place. 6 pm. $25, two tickets for $40. ronandlisa1997@gmail.com.

Hand-Picked Bluegrass

Saturday 2/25, Arrow Sports Club, Weston

Some bluegrass makes you want to get up and dance, and other bands in the genre are more about sitting back and chilling. Hand-Picked Bluegrass is more the latter. They’re a fun band to listen to, and it’s not hard to envision them jamming away while you sip a beer with your friends. Hand-Picked Bluegrass is no stranger to the festival stage, playing several per year throughout the state. They play a blend of styles, including both covers of other well-noted bluegrass acts and their own original music. 8:30 pm. 715-359-2363.

Central Wis. Symphony Orchestra: Magic, Mystery & More

Sat.-Sun. 2/25–26, Sentry Theater @1800, Stevens Point

Cue the red carpet and the popcorn! The CWSO, with narration and performances by Lawrence Leviton, UWSP resident cellist and music in film expert, performs music from Hollywood blockbusters just in time for the Academy Awards. This dynamic concert features some of Hollywood's brightest and best composers, from Horner to Korngold, Portman to Williams and more. And to round out the menu, Lawrence also performs a world premiere composed just for him by Charlie Barnett (of Chaise Lounge fame). Sat. 7:30 pm, Sun. 4 pm. Advance tickets $27 adult, $22 senior (65+), $12 students. 715-345-7726, cwso.org.