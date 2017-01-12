HIGHLIGHTS: Our PICKS of the Week, Jan. 12-17

Finding a new inspiration

Unified Soul founder’s new band kicks it up a notch and comes to Wausau for the MLK observance

You’d be forgiven if you haven’t yet heard of The Soul Inspiration. But local music fans definitely have heard of its leader’s previous band, Unified Soul. Formed in 2000, Unified Soul put a unique spin on cover music. The band’s founder, David Deon, put together a new group last year and that group is ready to make a big splash on not only the local music scene, but the regional and national stage as well.

In fact, the band wasn’t initially formed to play live. Deon says he joined forces with longtime friend and fellow musician Matt Nelson to write music to pitch to other artists and TV shows. The band has gotten some interest on the TV scene, Deon says, but they realized the Madison-based band (band members live in Madison save for Deon, who lives in Wausau) had too much good material not to perform it.

Deon brings his new band home this weekend for a slate of music events in Wausau:

· The Intermission bar downtown (9 pm Saturday).

· The First Unitarian Universalist Church during its regular service (10:30 am Sunday)

· First United Methodist Church (6 pm Sunday, $20, 2 for $30) for its Martin Luther King celebration.

That latter performance has a lot of meaning for Deon, who says social activism is important to him. Deon is on the board of Toward One Wausau and is involved with People for the Power of Love. “It’s all about social justice groups trying to bring people together and promote unity,” Deon says.

As for The Soul Inspirations’ sound? Expect a tighter, more polished sound than Unified Soul and a healthy dose of original material. “We’re calling it progressive R and B,” Deon says. “We’re trying to not just put it into one basket.”

Circle of Heat

Friday 1/13, Malarkey’s Pub, Wausau

The last time Circle of Heat rocked the stage at Malarkey’s, they practically blew the roof off the joint. This power-packed foursome has a sound that is both funky and smooth, and just dares you to try and stand still. You won’t be able to help grooving to the smooth funkadelic sound that at times carries an almost 60s Santana vibe. This group of extraordinary talents musicians last time played three sets, one of them a complete set of Rage Against the Machine covers. Circle of Heat is not to be missed when they come to town. Show starts around 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Elvis Birthday Bash and Legends Show

Fri-Sat. Jan. 13-14, Dale’s Weston Lanes

The real King of Rock and Roll is no longer with us, but for at least one night we can pretend that Elvis has not left the building. For the 14th year, Weston Lanes celebrates Elvis’ birthday with this concert bash on Saturday. See award-winning tribute artists Dakota Pongratz, Nick Miller, Gino Monopoli and Curt Lechner perform as various versions of the King, from his rockabilly pompadour stage to the white jumpsuit era. Elvis not your thing? No problem, because this is a weekend-long star tribute. Friday’s Legends Show features musical acts that pay homage to Diana Ross, Kenny Rogers, The Blues Brothers and Neil Diamond. Take yourself back to the heyday of rock and roll! Saturday Elvis show: 2 pm matinee $25 advanced, $30 at the door; 8 pm show $30/$35. Friday Legends show at 8 pm, $20/$25. VIP and weekend packages available. See elvisbash.com for more info. 715-574-0768.

Cloud Cult

Saturday 1/14, LuCille Tack Center, Spencer

This is a fascinating band, and it’s likely you’ve never seen a show like theirs before. They’ve been called “insane genius” and their concerts include two live painters whose art is auctioned off after the show. With violin, cello, horns, guitars and drums, these guys can range from a traditional sounding alt-folk band to something akin to the type of 80s rock you might hear on the soundtrack of a John Hughes movie. The Duluth, Minn.-based band just released their 10th album and, showing how experimental they are, released a film to go with it. 7:30 pm. Reserved seating $25. 715-659-4499, lucilletackcenter.com.

Grand canning event with Bradley Sperger

Saturday 1/14, Bull Falls Brewery, Wausau

Nothing goes together better than beer and music, but brand new beer? Now that’s something. During the day, Bull Falls Brewery will host a Grand Canning Event. Stop in 1-5 pm and receive a free sample of Bull Falls Brewery’s latest concoction, Crossroads Coffee Lager. Four packs will also be for sale at the event, before it even hits store shelves. Stick around, because at 7 pm Bull Falls features the music of Bradley Sperger, an interesting Wausau area musician who employs live looping to complete the sound of his one-man band act. Sperger is at the same time retro and modern, with a folksy rockabilly vibe. Beer and music never went together so well. 1 pm. Music at 7 pm. www.bullfallsbrewery.com. 715-842-2337.

Russian National Ballet: Swan Lake

Monday 1/16, The Grand, Wausau

Dazzling, elegant costumes and awe-inspiring classical dance come together in one of the most popular ballets of all time, composed by Tchaikovsky. This ballet company was formed in 1989 by former ballet dancer Sergei Radchenko, whose repertoire also includes Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella and The Nutcracker. Sergei, and his wife Elena, also a ballet dancer who helped her husband to create the Moscow Festival Ballet company, said, “To stimulate modern viewer interest and need for the art of Russian classical ballet is a main task of our team.” Only a few seats remain, so call quick! 7:30 pm. $35, $46, $56. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.