HIGHLIGHTS: Our PICKS of the WEEK, Jan. 19-28

Kristin Diable

Friday 1/20, The Grand, Wausau

This show is part of the Grand’s 10x10 series, which brings contemporary artists with national punch and feels more like a party than a seated concert—you’re encouraged to get up and groove in front of the stage, and sometimes even get up on stage with the band! The national acclaimed Diable has a nearly Patsy Cline-like jazzy country sound that walks the line into blues or bluegrass. Her voice has depth and power, but rolls smooth throughout her infectious songs. Diable made NPR’s Best Songs of 2015 list, and American Songwriter’s Top Albums of 2015 list. 8 pm. $10 advance, $15 door. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.

Passport to Paradise – The Nifty Fifties

Friday 1/20, SentryWorld, Stevens Point

Feel like dressing up? Don your best Elvis apparel or Audrey Hepburn outfit and twist your way over to this 15th annual event, which benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Portage County. Dance the night away to the retro tunes of Little Vito and the Torpedoes, and don your best 50s apparel to compete in the shake, rattle and roll costume contest. Passport to Paradise employs a different theme every year, and past themes include the wild west, roaring into the 20s and Havana nights. 7 pm. $25 in advance, $35 at the door. 715-342-2980 or register online at spymca.org.

Bourbon House

Friday 1/20, Neuske’s at Gulliver’s Landing, Wausau

There are a lot of acoustic acts going around, but the Wausau-based Bourbon Street is interesting with its sultry female vocals played over skilled fingerpicked guitar. The duo of Lacey Crowe-Mortenson on vocals, Jason Mortenson on guitar has a strong energy for a two-person act. With influences as diverse as Led Zepplin, Heart, Janis Joplin and Rob Zombie, Bourbon Street is worth checking out. And if you have a strict bedtime, rejoice: Start time is 7 pm. 715- 849-8409.

All out Mutiny

Friday 1/20, Polack Inn, Wausau

Hey, you know what? Sometimes you’re just in the mood for loud, angry, butt-kicking metal. All Out Mutiny has you covered. The foursome didn’t waste any time after forming in January 2015 — the group had their first single out in March of that year and first EP later that year, and recorded a second record in St. Petersburg in 2016. The group calls their music groove metal, but the grinding hardcore will inspire more headbanging than hip swaying. The show is inside the remodeled Polack Inn, a cozy fish fry location on a Friday early in the evening but a nice little venue for a metal show at night. 9 pm. 845-6184.

Super Bob

Friday 1/20, The Q&Z Expo, Ringle

Wausau usually sees a lot of different music styles, but we don’t see much rap core (with the possible exception of Circle of Heat, which plays a mean Rage Against the Machine cover tribute despite their own music being anything but rap core). But you can get your fix when Super Bob takes the stage. This Washington, D.C.-area band is both super fun and not for the faint of heart — one song’s main refrain is “F**k California,” for example. It’s high-energy, intensely physical, rap core in the vein of Rage Against the Machine or 311. 7 pm, tickets $15 advance, online at showclix.com or at Andy's Towing, Schofield; Innersleeve Records, Wausau; Victory Bar, Merrill; and Radio Kaos, Stevens Point.

LJ Booth & Chris Kokesh

Saturday 1/21, Jensen Center, Amherst

This husband-wife duo blend some traditional hand-picked folk with elements of jazz and fusion, and Kokesh’s fiddle adding another dimension to the sound. This nationally recognized duo has played as part of the series for more than 22 years now and never fail to put on a good show. 7:30 pm. $12 general, $10 seniors & students. 715-824-5202, jensencenter.org.

Sloppy Joe

Saturday 1/21, Great Dane Pub, Wausau

Sloppy Joe likes to call their particular brand of music slopgrass, and while it’s a hard concept to explain, you’ll totally get it once you listen. Their style of bluegrass is breezy and home-cooked, and just a little rough around the edges. The band members’ skills are anything but sloppy; their sound is tight and well-formed. What’s really impressive about Sloppy Joe is that they swap instruments around on stage, each playing the other, and sometimes in the middle of a song. This Central Wisconsin-based band is one you won’t want to miss. 9 pm. greatdanepub.com. 715-845-3000.

Wine, Cheese & All That Jazz

Saturday 1/28, Central Wis. Convention & Expo Center, Rothschild

Here’s an advance heads up to what’s often been named Wausau’s favorite fundraising event. This annual Boys & Girls Club benefit features live music by John Greiner’s Jazz Quartet, followed by some party dance sounds by the band String Cheese. The large hall is packed with food, including samples of specialty cheeses and chef creations. You’ll get to sample 100+ types of wine from around the world, plus microbrew beer, and a well-stocked silent auction. 8 pm-11:30 pm. Tickets $75, purchase through bgclub.com, or Wine Cheese & All That Jazz Facebook page. 715-845-2582.