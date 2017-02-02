HIGHLIGHTS: Our PICKS the WEEKEND of Feb. 2-5

Metal at the Mish 9

Thursday 2/2, The Intermission, Wausau

Music in Wausau is becoming more diverse, but once upon a time metal ruled the scene. That genre never really went away. Spend a night banging your head away to these metal bands, including All Out Mutiny. This fast and furious Wausau act is headed to Russia, Latvia and Estonia right after this show, so be sure to check them out before the band begins its epic journey overseas. Circle of Willis and Warship round out this metal lineup. 9 pm. 715-849-9377.

Black River Revue

Thursday 2/2, Sconni’s, Schofield

Sconni’s has been kicking its music scene into gear lately, and Black River Revue is the latest example of that. Their singer has a deep, growly Tom Waits style voice that at times is somehow also melodic. Pair that with some very traditional bluegrass styling — like the kind you might hear on WXPR on a Saturday afternoon. This group plays all over Wisconsin and Minnesota, two states that seem to be spawning a burgeoning bluegrass scene lately. This Duluth-based group has been touring for five years and has two albums under its belt, with a third planned for this year. 9 pm. 715-241-7665.

Shrek the Musical

Thurs.-Sat. 2/2–4 & Thurs.-Sun. 2/9–12

D.C. Everest Senior High School, Weston

If you loved the 2001 film Shrek, get ready to see the beloved fairy tale characters come to life on stage. This show is by the Central Wisconsin Educational Theatre Alliance, which pulls in the top local talent to create its huge, biannual productions. This one is sure to be an extra fantastic feast for the eyes. Made with plaster, silicon and liquid latex, the whimsical prosthetic makeup is being created by professional makeup artist-in-residence Denice Paxton from Hollywood. Based off the 2008 Tony Award-winning Broadway show, this fairy tale adventure features a cast of over 70 students from local elementary, middle and high schools. There’s more to the story than meets the ears. Shows 7 pm Thurs.-Sat.; 2 pm Sun. & additional matinee Sat. 2/11. $15 adults, $10 seniors & students. Tickets at showtix4u.com.

Shades of Bublé

Friday 2/3, Merrill High School Auditorium

Michael Bublé is only 41 years old, but there’s already a tribute act in his name. And Bublé himself is something of a tribute singer, gaining fame with his renditions of jazz and pop standards such as “Fever,” and “Save the Last Dance for Me.” Shades of Bublé is a three-singer band that recreates the magic of the Bublé phenomenon, performing swinging standards and pop hits that Bublé reintroduced to a new generation. This band combines big band standards from the jazz era, classic hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s, plus chart toppers from today. Part of the Merrill Area Concert Association series. 7 pm. Tickets via season membership: $43 adults, $17 students, $105 family. 715-252-6295. MerrillConcerts.org.

Tommy Bentz Band

Friday 2/3, Malarkey’s Pub, Wausau

If you’re a big blues fan, than maybe you’ve heard it all, but Tommy Bentz brings something new to the table. Bentz brings a rock-focused blues sound that takes some surprising twists and turns, all with a unique style that’s up there with the best. Take a fuzzy distorted guitar sound but blend it into an indie rock vibe and you start getting any idea of what Tommy Bentz is all about. Bentz has a background on a variety of instruments, and a variety of styles from bluegrass to jazz to classical, and he brings that sensibility to his performances. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

The Outlaws

Friday 2/3, Q&Z, Expo Center, Ringle

This is good-old-fashioned Southern Rock from a band that first formed in the 1960s, when their brand of rock was anything but old fashioned. The band has cycled through quite a few members in that time but still knows how to rock, with their latest double album released in November. Take a quick listen to some of their music and you’ll quickly hear sounds reminiscent of Lynyrd Skynyrd or Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. This is still an active national touring band, with shows booked in Florida, New Jersey and Virginia. They might be most popularly known for their 1980 cover of “Ghost Riders on the Storm” (the band’s fan club members are called Ghost Riders), but you’ll find plenty of music of their own to enjoy. $20 advance tickets. Doors open at 6 pm, show at 7 pm. Tickets on sale at Inner Sleeve Records, Andy’s Towing, Victory Bar (Merrill), Marty’s Shell (Antigo), Radio Kaos (Stevens Point), Northern Music (Marshfield).

Pert Near Sandstone

Saturday 2/4, Nicolet College Theatre, Rhinelander

Know what you’re getting into: some good old Americana bluegrass with the intensity cranked up to 10. They’re part of the same Minneapolis scene that launched the likes of Charlie Parr and Trampled by Turtles. Pert Near Sandstone has shared the stage with greats such as Steve Martin, Yonder Mountain Stringband and Wilco. They also were once included in an editorial about terrible band names, but you won’t mind as you groove to their fast and furious, jubilant bluegrass. 7:30 pm. $15 tickets through WXPR, 715-362-6000 or wxpr.org.