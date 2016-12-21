HIGHLIGHTS: New Year's EVE HAPPENINGS

New Year’s Jubilee Jamboree

Fri. 12/30 and Sat. 12/31, Bernard’s Country Inn, Stevens Point

The explosive bluegrass act Horseshoes and Hand Grenades returns home to Stevens Point for its annual New Year’s Eve show, and this time it’ll take two days to fit in all in. Four other Wisconsin bluegrass bands join Horseshoes for the weekend-long celebration.

Friday’s jamboree starts with Dig Deep (also from Stevens Point), followed by Dead Horses (originally from Oshkosh, now based in Milwaukee), with Horseshoes wrapping up the night with a two-set show.

Saturday night starts with Central Wisconsin’s bishop of bluegrass, Art Stevenson and Highwater, followed by Sloppy Joe (longtime local favorite from Rosholt), and then Horseshoes again closing it down.

Both evening’s jamborees start at 8 pm, door open at 7 pm, in Bernard’s grand ballroom. If you want dinner before the show, make dinner reservations separately at Bernard’s, long known for its old school German food.

Horseshoes and Hand Grenades is getting recognition all over the country, playing about as many days as they’re off, but there’s something about the group that’s still essentially Stevens Point.

Maybe that’s because the four UWSP alums are all the outdoors types, says guitar player and songwriter Adam Greuel, who along with banjo player Russ Pedersen puts down his instruments when not on tour and picks up a fly rod. The flannel shirt and Bass Pro Shop trucker hats aren’t just imaging. As Pedersen says, they go straight from the tour bus onto the boat.

That these guys are as Wisconsin as they come is likely one of the reasons they’re received so warm-heartedly every time they return to Stevens Point. But this New Year’s Eve bash is a return like no other, Greuel says. To start with, the perpetually packed show has expanded to two nights, and will feature different bands each night.

Second, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades is just a little bit more famous this year, thanks to a TV news video that went viral about a year ago. A news crew : caught one of the band members, David Lynch, strolling shirtless through downtown Nashville in the middle of a snowstorm. The local reporter there asked him if he was cold, to which Lynch replied, “Nah, I’m from Wisconsin,” as he casually sauntered by without stopping.

It inspired memes and even T-shirts displaying that particular point of Wisconsin pride.

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades is definitely the pride of central Wisconsin, and the place is a pride to the band, Greuel says. Wisconsin has a particular fervor for rollicking bluegrass music, something Greuel says bands from other places say to him all the time. So it’s with a point of happiness that he and Horseshoes bring the first two-day New Year’s Eve show to Stevens Point.

The Jubilee Jamboree starts 8 pm both days, doors open at 7 pm. Tickets are $20 each night, and open to ages 18 and up. Order tickets at 715-344-3365, or at brownpapertickets.com, search for New Year’s Jubilee Jamboree 2016.

New Year’s Eve Bash with Unity

Malarkey’s Pub, Wausau

Unity has been a staple of Concerts on the Square for many years now, and you know why: These guys know how to bring the party. Bring in the new year with a reggae rock style that’ll keep you hopping and fill you with love. Owner Tyler Vogt knows how to throw a party so this is sure to be a good option. Starts around 10 pm.

Raised Reckless, New Year’s Eve

Rookies, Stevens Point

If county is your music of choice, you can’t go wrong with Raised Reckless. These guys are the real deal, playing festivals all over the country and a regular of the huge Hodag Festival in Rhinelander. This year is the boys’ third straight year New Year’s Even bash at Rookies. Starts around 8 pm.

Vox presents: The Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Bayou Ball with Copper Box

Holiday Inn and Conference Center, Marshfield

Another Concert on the Square regular, Copper Box, is the big time of Zydeco party bands, and they headline Vox’s New Year’s Eve bash this year. Copper Box is a band of unique talents, mixing guitar, accordion, keys and even brass to bring a sound that shakes you up as you shake your booty into the new year with a New Orleans twist. General admission $30, but there are couples, dinner and hotel room packages available, if ordered by Dec. 21. Proceeds will benefit the building fund for Vox’s new permanent venue in downtown Marshfield, expected to open this spring. The New Year’s Eve Ball begins 9:30 pm. Tickets and details at Voxconcertseries.com.

The Wise Guys NYE 2016

Minocqua Brewing Co., Minocqua

If you’re up for a road trip you could do worse than Minocqua Brewing Company, with party band The Wise Guys. This four-piece group has a wider range of music than I think I’ve ever seen in a cover group. They can go from rock to country to classic rock, sure, but they also throw in polkas and waltzes. Good grief, that’s awesome! The comfy and scenic Minocqua Brewing Company would be a great place to spend New Year’s. Starts 8 pm. Find details on Minocqua Brewing’s Facebook page.

Slab: New Year’s Eve Bye Bye 2016, you S.O.B.

Intermission, Wausau

Well, you gotta love how they named this NYE party. Head to the Mish for a heavy, rocking show with this Wausau band fronted by a lead singer Cindy K. 9 pm. Call 715-849-9377 for more info.

New Year’s Eve with Hyde

Hoffman House, Wausau

These guys bring some hardcore anthem rock with a badass chick lead singer. They may harken back to the 80s hair bands but their diversity shows with covers of songs such as The Cranberries’ “Zombie.” 8:30 pm. 715-842-1616.

Like a Storm NYE Bash

Q&Z Expo Center, Ringle

Like a Storm headlines this show, but the evening promises a huge turnout of bands, with the likes of Emperors and Elephants, ADD, Matrekis, Toy Guns, All Out Mutiny, Szilenze and Pageless Story taking the stage at the Q&Z. Get tickets at Andy’s Towing in Schofield, Inner Sleeve Records in Wausau, Victory Bar in Merrill, Marty’s Shell in Antigo, Radio Kaos in Stevens Point, or online. $25 pre-sale. Doors open 6 pm. 715-446-3141.

New Year’s Eve Magic Show

Les and Jim’s Lincoln Lanes, Merrill

Something kids and adults can enjoy together! With both day and night shows, join magician and comedian Jared Sherlock as he stops on his national tour to bring you into the wonderful world of magic, with a comedic twist. 2 pm and 8 pm. Matinee $12 youth, $20 adult; $25 general admission for evening show. 715-536-9405.

New Year’s Eve Bash with The Night Crawlers

The Bar–Wausau at Cedar Creek, Rothschild

If surf/rockabilly is your style, then this is your band, which looks every bit the 1950s part. That includes one rad chick on upright bass. This is the “I want to get my twist on” NYE option. 9 pm. 715-355-7001.

Pine Travelers

Arrow Sports Club, Weston

This Madison band brings something special; their original music manages to combine nitty gritty Americana with outlaw country, folk and bluegrass for something that will knock your socks off. This Midwest touring act, with 300 shows per year, is something to see! 9 pm. 715-359-2363.

New Year’s Eve with Hillbilly Wild

Z Place 2 Be, Mosinee

In some corners, country music has become of phenomenon of part music, part macho attitude. Hillbilly Wild sounds like genuine rural soul music all the way, because they aren’t afraid to whip out the fiddles. 9 pm. 715-693-0008.

Open Tab

City Grill, Wausau

Carmyn Hoen and her husband Nick Hoen are quite the dynamic pair. When not leading their full band, The Third Wheel, the two combine for a relaxing acoustic set as Open Tab. For a NYE celebration that’s a little more chill, this is your place. 8 pm. 715-848-2900.

You can also catch Open Tab playing 1 pm on Sunday, New Year’s Day, at Granite Peak’s chalet . 715-845-2846.

Bobby Blues Tortured Soul

Speakeasy, Schofield

Blues might be in the title, but these guys bring a particularly heavy version of the genre. Spend the night rocking out at the Speakeasy, that cozy little character-filled nook. 9:30 pm. 715-298-6303.

String Cheese Band

Granite Peak, Rib Mountain

Granite Peak always does a pretty rad New Year’s Eve special, with fireworks (6:30 pm), a torch-light parade (7 pm), and dancing and merriment, this year with the String Cheese band (8:30 pm). Spend the day skiing the slopes (thanks last weekend’s snow storm) and relax to some tunes and fireworks at night. 715-845-2846.

4th and Reserve

Kelly Club, Schofield

The Kelly Club hosts this pop-rock band, but more than that, the NYE show is also a benefit for New Life Adoption Center. Bring a kennel, dog toys, dog treats, dog food, doodoo bags, leashes/collars, cat toys, cat litter or a cash donation to help out some little critters while rocking your socks off. 10 pm. 715-359-6307.

No Schtick

Coral Lanes, Rothschild

This rock/variety party band takes over the bowling alley for New Year’s Eve. 8 pm. 715-359-5300.

Good Riddance 2016: The Bastettes, Pour Choices, and Michael Strike and the God Damn Band

Cop Shoppe Pub, Wausau

It’s a night of Wisco-grown eclectic sounds from local performers. Fast, fun, yet oddly serious folk music is how some of these musicians describe their shows. The local Bastettes headline this New Year’s Eve bash with their quirky sound that includes ukulele, guitar and saxophone. Some of the same members also are in Pour Choices, and Michael Strike and the God Damn Band. 10 pm. 715-845-2030.

KT Country

Nueske’s at Gulliver’s Landing, Rib Mountain

Here’s a NYE party that starts a littler earlier than the others, in a classic Wisconsin restaurant, with that local country music standby, KT Country. 7 pm. 715-849-8409.