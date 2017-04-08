HIGHLIGHTS: Saturday 4/8

Carmen Lee & The Tomorrow River Two

Saturday 4/8, Cop Shoppe, Wausau

This Central Wisconsin mainstay pays respect to the sound of the 1950s, playing rockabilly and country like nobody’s business. According to Rockabilly-Online, “Carmen Lee has a way of singing hardly to be compared with anyone, which gives the Tomorrow River Two their very own sound... pure and original.” A lifelong musician, Carmen Lee is also a vintage pin-up model, who has been published in many magazines, both nationally and internationally. In other words, this gal knows how to command a stage. Come out dressed in your pin-up attire and retro swag, or bring out vintage rides for a classic night of old school style. 9 pm. 715-845-2030.

Mike Dowling

Saturday 4/8, Jensen Center, Amherst

This is a musician’s musician. The late great Vassar Clements hired Dowling after hearing him play, calling him “one of the finest guitarists there is, anywhere.” Originally from Stevens Point, Dowling spent years as a successful songwriter in Nashville, then moved to Wyoming and opened a residency school for master guitar instruction. He never stopped performing, picking up national accolades from coast to coast, while still maintaining his Wisconsin connections. His jazz-grass style mixes folk, blues and vintage with witty lyrics. Presented by Tomorrow River Concerts. 7:30 pm. $12 general, $10 seniors & students. 715-824-5202, jensencenter.org.

44th Annual Children’s Festival

Saturday 4/8, East Gate Hall, Marathon Park, Wausau

The very first children’s festival was organized in 1973 and every year since then it’s the spring event for parents and children to be entertained and challenged. Kids explore and experience new things, expand their abilities and knowledge. The event features more than 20 activity booths for ages birth-12. Activities include coloring, games, wood-working, sensory play, button making, health education, body murals, putt-putt golf, Therapy Dogs and more. The Little Red School House next door will run tours throughout the day. Children must be accompanied by a parent. Presented by Wausau and Marathon Co. Parks Dept. 9 am-3 pm. Free admission. 715-261-1550.

Collection Crawl

Saturday 4/8, UW-Stevens Point Museum of Natural History

× Expand Douglas L. Moore

Go behind the scenes and see collections normally reserved for research and teaching during this eighth annual event. Visitors begin at Albertson hall where they pick up passports and collect stamps at 11 collection areas around the campus. At each stop, information is provided and questions are answered by UWSP students. See more than 400,000 mammal, bird, insect, fish, reptile and amphibian, parasite, geologic, archaeologic and fossil collections on display. An exciting feature this year is the museum’s geology collection. Museum director Ray Reser says, “This is our chance each year to throw open the doors and allow the public to experience the amazing diversity of regional and global natural science collections held by the museum.” 9 am-1 pm. Free. 715-346-2858.

