HIGHLIGHTS: Sept. 12-13

(First published in the September 12, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Companionship: A Focus on Pets

Blue the Toy Aussie by Daniel Sivek

THRU OCT. 31 | GALLERY Q, STEVENS POINT

This exhibit is for you, animal lovers! Dogs, cats, birds and other pets adorn the walls at Gallery Q. The idea was conceived by Stevens Point artist Jessie Fritsch as a tribute to her late dog, Keisha. “This exhibit honors the companionship between people and animals and the love they give,” according to Fritsch, whose encaustic paintings are specially featured in the exhibition along with the works of 10 other Q artists. You’ll see paintings, furniture and wood, fabric and quilts, prints, pottery, and jewelry, all pet-themed. Bring a small photo of your pet to post on the community photo board. Gallery hours Tues.-Sat. 10 am-5 pm; Sun. 11 am-3 pm. qartists.com.

Sam Ness and The Stolen Sea

THURSDAY 9/12 | HIAWATHA, WAUSAU

FRIDAY 9/13 | INTERMISSION, WAUSAU

Singer-songwriter Sam Ness is a rising star on the Wisconsin music scene, winning the Madison Area Music Awards Alternative Album of the Year in 2018 and third place for Breakthrough Artist in 2017. He’s traveled around the world performing his laid-back tunes that are reminiscent of Jack Johnson. With a husky voice, his alternative acoustic folk songs have been described as “poetry that he sets to music.” Ness pulls award winning players from several bands to create this eclectic group that performs classic hits mixed in with tasteful originals. On Wisconsin Radio says of Ness, “His rugged charm coupled with immense talent have made him a stellar act to watch." Thursday 6 pm, 715-848-5166; Friday 9 pm, 715-849-9377.

Stayin’ Alive: The World’s #1 Tribute to The Bee Gees

FRIDAY 9/13 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Relive the disco songs and sights of a full Bee Gees playlist, complete with catchy falsettos, long hair and the endless energy of the 1970s. The pop trio formed by brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb and are probably most well known for their 1977 hit “Stayin’ Alive,” which you’ll hear at this concert along with their other blockbuster hits like “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin,” “How Deep Is Your Love” and “You Should be Dancing.” This show is a full-on production with big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery that take you back to the time of the Bee Gees. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $25. grandtheater.org.

