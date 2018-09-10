HIGHLIGHTS: September 12

(First published in the September 6, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Dave McGraw and Mandy Fer

WEDNESDAY 9/12 | WILDWOOD, MARSHFIELD

Vocal harmonies, poignant songwriting, an array of instruments are in store with this pacific northwest-based songwriter duo. It’s folk at its finest with compelling electric guitar playing by Fer and emotional songwriting by McGraw as well a slew of instruments such as banjo, acoustic guitar and percussion. The pair have honed their skills touring extensively throughout the US and Europe. It’s hard to stay still listening to their upbeat tunes that touch on genres including rock, indie and roots. As Bosie Weekly says, “On stage, McGraw and Fer’s harmonies drew the seated crowd to their feet.” 7:30 pm. $15 general, $20 reserved table. Voxmarshfield.com.

