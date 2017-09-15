HIGHLIGHTS: September 15-16

Spotlight Band

FRIDAY 9/15 | J. GUMBO’S, WAUSAU

Get your polka on with this husband-wife duo—the two even met at a polka dance back in 1981! Scott leads the band with accordion and vocals. His accordion talents have caught the ears of many top polka bands and he was featured on Frankie Yankovic’s Grammy nominated album. Scott likes to bring new music for all ages to each performance and enjoys playing requests. If you need dance tips, pay attention to Pam as she has taught polka dancing for many years and knows the best moves. 7-10 pm. 715-848-6267.

Federal Duck Stamp Art Competition

FRI.-SAT. 9/15-16 |UW-STEVENS POINT

It’s a big deal that this national art event is happening in Wisconsin for the first time. Since its inception in 1934, the Federal Duck Stamp program has secured 6.5 million acres for waterfowl and other wildlife through the sale of duck stamps to hunters, collectors, birders and art lovers. The 2017 Federal Duck Stamp Contest is happening in Stevens Point this year and the public is invited to view all the art pieces in the Noel Fine Arts Center’s Edna Carlsten Art Gallery starting at 9 am with judging at 10 am each day. The winning artwork will be featured on the stamp in 2018-2019. Activities are happening throughout the campus area, including artwork from Wausau’s Woodson Art Museum collection featuring the eligible duck species (Carlsten Art Gallery through Sept. 24). More details at uwsp.edu. A few highlights:

Decoy Carving Contest & Exhibition: 9:30 am-4:30 pm both days, Dreyfus University Center Laird Room

Kids & family: Live birds from the Raptor Education Group of Antigo 10 am–2 pm Fri. and 10 am–noon Sat; Plus kids story time at 10 am, 11 am, and 1 pm (Fri. only), at the UWSP Museum of Natural History, Albertson Hall (University Library)

Cash Box Kings

SATURDAY 9/16 | NICOLET COLLEGE, RHINELANDER &

SUNDAY 9/17 | RENEE’S RED ROOSTER, STEVENS POINT

× Expand Chris Monaghan The Cash Box Kings

It’s always a party with these house-rocking blues masters. They play real classic Chicago blues with energy and raw passion, powered by Madison-based songwriter and harmonica player Joe Nosek, and the gritty vocals of Chicago bluesman Oscar Wilson. You’ll want to get up and groove with their larger than life sound. According to Dan Aykroyd, “This band has taken old school Chicago blues and brought it jumping and hollering into the 21st century." Sat. 7:30 pm. $20. Tickets at Nicoletlive.com, wxpr.org. Sun. 2-6 pm. $10. 715-344-9825.

Rothschild Centennial, and Rock & Roll Revival Concert

SAT.-SUN. 9/16-17 | ROTHSCHILD PAVILION

The Village of Rothschild is turning 100 and celebrating the centennial with everyone. It starts with a parade Saturday at 11 am. Then, coming out of retirement for one day only for a Saturday show, is the Central Wisconsin Rock & Roll Revival concert. This roughly bi-annual fest in the late 1990s and early 2000s reunited old bands from the area, including many that toured nationally in 1960s, 70s and 80s. Closing the show are the young men of one of the hottest local bands now, Indigibliss.

The centennial celebration continues Sunday with Mount Calvary Church Service at 8 am, pancake breakfast 9-11 am, a Domtar paper making demonstration and music by the Norm Dombroski Happy Notes Polka Band from noon-4 pm. This is an event for the whole family as both days feature food vendors, a bounce house, displays and more. Free admission. Rothschildwi.com.

Saturday music

12:00 pm Winchester

12:45 pm Max Koepke

1:30 pm Denny Bloom

2:30 pm Archives

3:30 pm Andy Zynda

4:30 pm Road House

5:30 pm Nightbeats

6:30 pm Robin Lee and Friends

7:30 pm Altenburgh, Viegut and Saindon

9:30 pm Cruz

10:30 pm Indigibliss

Grand Prix of Wisconsin: North American Powerboat Championship

SAT.-SUN. 9/16-17 | BLUEGILL BAY PARK, WAUSAU

Have you seen the funky boat parked outside News Channel 7 on Grand Avenue? It’s a tunnel hull catamaran, one of the fastest and most agile racing boats in the world. Now it’s time to see it and other super fast craft in action during the North American Powerboat Championship. They race on a rectangular course, with one lap being approximately two-thirds of a mile. Reaching speeds of up to 125 miles per hour, these boats appear to almost hover above the water. It’s a festival-like atmosphere with food and other vendor booths open all day. Boat prep and testing run 8 am–noon, with racing noon-5 pm (championship racing Sunday). Details at Grandprixwisconsinboatraces.org.

St. Catherine of Siena Brought to Life by Sister Nancy Murray

SUNDAY 9/17 | LUCILLE TACK CENTER, SPENCER

Often when people think of shows about nuns, they might immediately think of musicals like Nunsense, or comedies like Sister Mary Ignatius Explains it All for You, or maybe Sister Mary Stigmata ("the Penguin”) in the The Blues Brothers movie. Instead, this one-woman show is an enactment of the life of St. Catherine of Siena, a 14th century Dominican nun known for her charity, contemplation and prayer—as well as her involvement in Church and civil affairs. She was also a prolific letter writer, and this two-hour play is based on recent translations of those manuscripts. Her story is presented by Sr. Nancy Murray, sister of actor Bill Murray. Sr. Murray began performing the show in 2000 and has since presented it more than 1,500 times at venues around the world. 2 pm. $15. Lucilletackcenter.com.

Youth Duathlon

SUNDAY 9/17 | ASPIRUS YMCA, WESTON

Calling all kids for a friendly competition. In this new event hosted by the YMCA, ages 6-18 compete in a duathlon (run and bike) to promote healthy living. “We feel it is important to get kids excited about exercise and give them something to work towards,” said Melissa Hoffman, the race director. The short course has a half mile run and 2 mile bike ride; the long course is a 2 mile run and 5 mile ride. Participants compete in four different age groups, 6-9 years, 10-12 years, 13-16 year and 16+. Check-in and meeting 8 am, race 8:30 am. $15. Register at either the Wausau or Weston location, or call 715-841-1850. Details at woodsonymca.com.

