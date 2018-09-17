HIGHLIGHTS: September 17-20

(First published in the September 13, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Ian Gould

MONDAY 9/17 | DALY’S, WAUSAU

It’s halfway to St. Patrick’s Day and Daly’s is celebrating with this guitarist and singer from Ireland. He’s been performing internationally for over 20 years, conjuring images of Ireland to his audiences. Currently residing in Milwaukee, he is a popular solo artist and singer-songwriter in the Midwest. Using his voice, guitar, harmonica and percussion, he produces a bursting for a solo musician. Get your Irish on early with his Irish wit, pub spirit and striking voice. 7 pm. 715-298-1331.

Gordon Lightfoot

THURSDAY 9/20 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

The 79-year-old may be Canada’s most beloved cultural icon. He gained international recognition in the 1960s, not as a singer but as a songwriter. The Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee is credited with helping define the folk-pop sound of the 1960 and 1970s with artists such as Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley recording his songs. He also records his own tunes and has an incredibly vast catalog of hits such as “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “For Lovin Me” and “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald" to name a few. This is a special year for the legendary artist as he embarks on a cross-country tour featuring his well known hits and some deep album cuts, all woven with behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes about his 50-year career. 8 pm. Tickets start at $41. grandtheater.org.

