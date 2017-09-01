HIGHLIGHTS: September 2-3

Riverfront Jazz Festival

SAT.-SUN. 9/2-3 | PFIFFNER PIONEER PARK, STEVENS POINT

× Expand Russell Malone headlines the jazz fest on Sunday

Now in it’s 14th year, this free festival has grown from a one-day to a two-day event with over 5,000 festival-goers. Enjoy high quality music from local, regional and internationally renowned jazz musicians, plus diverse cuisine from local vendors available for purchase. Bring blankets and chairs for seating to relax during this wonderful outdoor experience along the Wisconsin River. Details at Riverfrontjazzfestival.org.

Saturday

• Omnos Quintet—Energetic UWSP student group. 3 pm

• Laura Caviani Trio—Minneapolis based pianist and composer. 5 pm

• New Light Quartet featuring Dave Liebman—New York City jazz saxophone legend 7 pm

Sunday

• Typhanie Monique—Chicago-based Jazz vocalist, performer, and educator. 3 pm

• Salsa Manzana—Appleton band featuring UWSP Alum Mikel Avery on drums. 5 pm

• Russell Malone—World-class guitarist. 7 pm

LincCon 2017: Zombies Ate My Pizza

SAT.-SUN. 9/2-3 | LES & JIM’S LINCOLN LANES, MERRILL

When true gamers come out of hiding, they gather at this annual gaming convention. Now in its 7th year, this convention is expanding to two days. The convention has over 50 gaming consoles with hundreds of games. Play video games, board games, role playing games, and more. Also enjoy bowling, dozens of vendors, party games and of course, pizza! Bring the kids, especially on Sunday as family games appropriate for children will be featured throughout the day. $12 both days, $8 Sat; $6 Sun. Family packages available at the door. Sat. 10 am-midnight; Sun. 10 am-4 pm. Details at pizzangames.com.

Ribs, Wine & Barley Festival

SUNDAY 9/3 | WILLOW SPRINGS, NORTH OF WAUSAU

Just north of Wausau, Willow Springs provides a picturesque setting for an array events held year round. In their 3rd annual Ribs, Wine & Barleyfest, enjoy a day full of food and fun. In the upper level of the hall sample wines, local cheeses and unique appetizers made with Wisconsin’s best cheeses. Take a wagon ride to the vineyard, and learn about grapes and how to care for the them. Beer tasting happens in the barn with over eight varieties of craft beer to taste, all available for purchase. There will also be live music and a ribs & brisket buffet in the barn to make for a day full of food and beverages. 11 am-7 pm. $25 per person with complimentary beer mug or wine glass, all you can eat buffet, wine & beer tasting & tour. $15 buffet only, $10 tour with wine & beer tasting. 715-675-1171.