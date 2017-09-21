HIGHLIGHTS: September 21-22

Wausau Community Theatre: Evita

THURS.-SAT. 9/21-23 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

× Expand Kate Kierzkowski as Evita

Even the early rehearsals of this production sound fantastic, with a slew of powerful voices in the cast. Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tim Rice, this dramatic musical won seven Tony Awards and spawned a hit movie in 1996 starring Madonna. The story follows the rise and fall of the charismatic Eva Peron, wife of former Argentine dictator, Juan Peron. Powerfully ambitious, Eva raises herself up from an impoverished childhood to become one of the most powerful, wealthiest, and adored women in Latin America.

WCT is doing terrific work here: The first thing you’ll notice about Evita are the vocals— top-notch and powerful, and really draw you into the story. The dark, moving story starts out with the news of Evita’s death and a funeral. But that somber tone is quickly replaced by energetic choreography—the show moves from musical number to musical number with more action than Dancing with the Stars. The impressive choreography includes some acrobatics that seem straight out of ballet. The stars are enthusiastic and charismatic, and even during a dress rehearsal put on a performance that really lures in an audience. The Latin- and jazz-influenced score includes beautiful and memorable songs, including “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall,” and “High Flying, Adored.” Thurs. 6:30 pm; Fri.-Sat. 7:30 pm; Sat. 2 pm. Advance $22 adult, $18 college, senior and military, $14 youth ($3 more at door). Tickets at 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.

Lorin Walker Madsen

FRIDAY 9/22 | BILL’S BAR, MERRILL

× Expand Lorin Walker Madsen

This band lives for playing on the road. Growing up in Salt Lake City, Lorin knew he wanted to share his music with as many people as possible. At the age of 19 he bought a van, starting touring and hasn’t stopped much since. With a tough attitude, gritty vocals and honest lyrics, Madsen puts his own twist on traditional and outlaw country music. He and his band are so energetic and enthusiastic, it’s hard to stay still while listening. 9 pm. 715-218-6969.

