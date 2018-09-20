HIGHLIGHTS: September 22

(First published in the September 20, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Central Wis. Science and Engineering Festival

SATURDAY 9/22 | NORTHCENTRAL TECH COLLEGE, WAUSAU

Create, explore and discover the excitement of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) through fun and educational activities. Hosted at NTC and run by volunteers and the Michigan Technological University’s Mind Trekkers team, you’ll be guided through 150+ STEM activities and high-energy demonstrations such as turning a few drops of liquid into huge foam gnomes, making ice cream in one minute with liquid nitrogen, shooting a ping pong ball through a soda can, walking on water and much more. These activities are certain to leave all kids wowed. 10 am-3 pm. Free. ntc.edu.

2018 Grand Prix of Wisconsin North American Championship

SAT.-SUN. 9/22-23 | BLUEGILL BAY PARK, RIB MOUNTAIN

Have you seen the funky boat parked outside News Channel 7 on Grand Avenue? It’s a tunnel hull catamaran, one of the fastest and most agile racing boats in the world. Now it’s time to see the watercraft in action during the North American Powerboat Championship. They race on a rectangular course, with one lap being approximately two-thirds of a mile. Reaching speeds of up to 120 mile per hour, these boats appear to almost hover above the water. Racing classes include Formula 2, Formula 4, VP-27 and, new this year, Hydro-Cross. Sat. noon-6 pm; Sun. noon-5 pm. Free. Details at Grandprixwisconsinboatraces.org.

Beer & Bacon Fest

SATURDAY 9/22 | FERN ISLAND PARK, WAUSAU

× Expand DAVE KALLAWAY

Beer lovers and bacon lovers are some of the most passionate and common foodies you’ll ever meet. So of course there must be an event to celebrate both. Find 150+ craft beers, including those from area breweries such as Bull Falls, Red Eye, O’so and Central Waters. These beers are paired with bacon samples from an array of local restaurants and meat shops such as Nueske’s, Sconni’s, Sixth Street Filling Station, City Grill and more. The munching and glugging is set to the live music of the Spicy Tie Band playing rock and top 40 hits. For ages 21+ only. 1-4:30 pm. $35 advance, $40 at gate, includes commemorative mug. Designated drivers get a discounted ticket for $15 at the gate. Rain site at the Central Wis. Convention + Expo Center, Rothschild. For a full list of breweries and bacon samples visit Wausauevents.org.

