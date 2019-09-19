HIGHLIGHTS: September 21-22

(First published in the September 12, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Grand Prix of Wisconsin North American Championship

SAT.-SUN. 9/21-22 | BLUEGILL BAY PARK, RIB MOUNTAIN

Tunnel hull catamaran boats are one of the fastest and most agile racing boats in the world. Reaching speeds of up to 125 miles per hour, these boats appear to almost hover above the water and the pilots of these boats experience G-Forces greater than most professional race car drivers. See the watercraft in action, tour the pits, get driver autographs and enjoy a great day of family fun. Sat. noon-6 pm; Sun. noon-5 pm. Free. Details at Grandprixwisconsinboatraces.org.

Beer & Bacon Fest

SATURDAY 9/21 | FERN ISLAND PARK, WAUSAU

× Expand Substyle provides the live music at Beer & Bacon Fest

Beer lovers and bacon lovers are some of the most passionate and common foodies you’ll ever meet. So of course there must be an event to celebrate both. Find tons of craft beers, including those from Fabiano Brothers, O’so, Capital Brewery, 3 Sheeps, Collective Arts and more. These beers are paired with bacon samples from an array of local restaurants such as City Grill, Sconni’s, Sixth Street Filling Station, Red Eye, Politos and more. The munching and glugging is set to the live music of the Substyle playing soul, blues and R&B. For ages 21+ only. 1-4:30 pm. $40 at gate, includes commemorative mug. Designated drivers get a discounted ticket for $15 at the gate. For a full list of breweries and bacon samples visit Wausauevents.org.

Voices From the Past: A Discovery Walk through Pine Grove Cemetery

SUNDAY 9/22 | PINE GROVE CEMETERY, WAUSAU

Hear stories about Marathon County’s past from costumed re-enactors during a guided tour through Pine Grove Cemetery. Hear about James Colby, a prominent local photographer who documented much of Marathon Co. in the early 1900s; Eva Quaw, who became a teacher at age 16 and was active in numerous local social and political circles including the Temperance movement; and Daniel McNaughton, a railroad switch operator for 50 years with a perspective on the rise of the railroad, among more. Held rain or shine. Tours start at 11 am with last tour leaving at 2 pm. $5 suggested donation. 715-842-5750.

