HIGHLIGHTS: September 23-24

Crossing Croix

SATURDAY 9/23 | ARROW SPORTS CLUB, WESTON

A duo of best friends, TJ and Beau, form the core of this country-rock band. Heavily inspired by country legends such as Jason Aldean and Eric Church, the band strives to create an authentic sound by writing, recording and performing their own music. They have performed shows across the Midwest and recently played at Country USA in Oshkosh. Crossing Croix looks like country music wearing t-shirts, flannels and baseball caps, but they add a rock twist that keeps the audience jamming along. See them as they make their Arrow Sports Club debut. 9:30 pm. 715-359-2363.

Chef on the Square: Celebrity Chef Kenny

SATURDAY 9/23 | DOWNTOWN STEVENS POINT FARMERS MARKET

You may recognize Chef Kenny if you’re a fan of the Food Network TV show “Chopped” as he was once a competitor on the cooking show. Now you can meet the celebrity chef and watch him prepare food at the Farmers Market in downtown Stevens Point during a special Chef on the Square program hosted by Central River Farmshed. Assisted by UWSP dietetics students, Chef Kenny demonstrates how to make healthy smoothies with ingredients found right at the market. Those who attend will receive a recipe card to make the healthy food at home. Chef Kenny also will be at UWSP this week sharing his knowledge with students, staff and alumni about creating healthier lifestyles. "As a chef, he brings a different perspective on how to influence and motivate people. We're excited to learn how he has put his vision and passion into advocating for healthy eating," said Deborah Tang, food and nutrition lecturer at UWSP. See him at the Farmers Market 9-11 am. Other details at UWSP.edu.

Beer & Bacon Festival

SATURDAY 9/23 | FERN ISLAND PARK, WAUSAU

Most people in Wisconsin love beer and bacon, and this event celebrates both. Find 100+ craft beers, including those from central Wisconsin breweries such as Bull Falls, Red Eye, Great Dane and Central Waters. These beers are paired with bacon-theme food samples from an array of local restaurants and meat shops such as Nueske’s, Sconni’s, Sixth Street Filling Station, Thrive Foodery and more. The afternoon munching and glugging is set to the live music of the Spicy Tie Band playing rock and top 40 hits. 1-4:30 pm. For ages 21+ only. $35 advance, $40 gate, includes commemorative mug. Designated drivers get a discounted ticket for $15 at the gate. Rain site at the Central Wis. Convention + Expo Center, Rothschild. For a full list of breweries and bacon samples visit Wausauevents.org.

CommUnity Fest

SATURDAY 9/23 | MARATHON PARK EXPO BUILDING, WAUSAU

This event is great for families, with free activities, games & crafts, food vendors, trucks and tractors, entertainment, costumed mascots and more. Bring in nonperishable food items to vote for your favorite food sculpture in the United We Can food sculpture competition. Each item you bring equals one vote, or purchase votes for $1. All donations support the Marathon County Hunger Coalition to help local food pantries. Last year the event brought in over 12,150 pounds of food and $2,000. This free, fun event has something for everyone in the family. 9 am-2 pm. Free. 715-848-2927, unitedwaymc.org.

Houston United Relief Benefit Concert

SATURDAY 9/23 | ELKS LODGE, WAUSAU

Houston has a problem and Wausau is here to help. Houston was devastated from Hurricane Harvey and this concert will raise funds to help the city. Come to the Elk’s Lodge for a day of food, fun and live music from several local bands. Headlining the concert is Unity the Band, with opening acts from Soul Symmetry, Un-Broken, The Band Eden, Desperate Ottos and more. 10 am-4 pm or until the party ends. $5 or more donation at door. 715-845-5602, 715-204-2660.

Wausau Grass Drags & Swap Meet

SAT.-SUN. 9/23-24 | 12602 STETTIN DR., MARATHON

The state’s largest snowmobile, ATV & UTV swap meet is held right here in Wausau. There’s something for every motorsport enthusiast at the swap meet: find bargains, trade up or discover some rare finds. The swap isn’t the only fun event drawing crowds—also see more than 35 classes of snowmobile grass drag racing, including vintage, stock and modified race classes. These races are high energy and tons of fun to watch. Bring the whole family as there will be a kids activity tent, food vendors & more. 8 am-2 pm. $10 per day, free ages 12 & under with paid adult. Details and full event schedule at Wausaugrassdrags.com.

Granite Peak Chairlift Rides

SAT-.SUN. 9/23-10/15, GRANITE PEAK SKI AREA

Fall officially begins Sept. 22, so let the autumnal activities commence. Get the best view in Central Wisconsin of the changing colors by cruising the Comet chairlift at Granite Peak Ski Area. It’s a serenely quiet ride as you view the mountain’s stunning and colorful canopy while gliding up and down on the high-speed ski lift—you’ll also get a view of the entire Wausau-area Wisconsin River valley. “We’re thrilled to do this once again for our community and give everyone a chance to enjoy the beautiful state park during one of our great seasons,” said Vicki Baumann, operations manager. 11 am-5 pm. $11 per person, 5 and under free, ages 12 and under must be accompanied by adult. Cash or check only. Details at skigranitepeak.com.

Voices of the Past: A Discovery Walk through Pine Grove Cemetery

SUNDAY 9/24 | PINE GROVE CEMETERY, WAUSAU

In this guided event, costumed re-enactors tell stories from Marathon County’s past. This year’s tour highlights past Wausau residents Hans Hagge, Dr. Margaret Trevitt and many others. Past and present D.C. Everest students may be excited to hear more about the life of David Clark Everest, the man the schools are named after. Learn how he came to Wausau in 1909 to build a new paper mill in Rothschild and later became an influential citizen who held many civic positions. First tour leaves at 11 am with the last tour beginning at 2 pm. Event happens rain or shine! $5 suggested donation. Presented by the Marathon County Historical Society. Details at Marathoncountyhistory.org, 715-842-5750.

For a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!