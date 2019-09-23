HIGHLIGHTS: September 23-28

(First published in the September 19, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic

MONDAY 9/23 | Q&Z EXPO CENTER, RINGLE

If you’re a fan of the Canadian mockumentary TV series Trailer Park Boys, you’ll love this event. Based on the characters from the series, this show brings tons of laughter with audience interaction, standup comedy, silly contests, classic punch lines and a chance to meet some of your favorite cast members. Come hungry, as there will be cheeseburgers for sale. Doors open at 7 pm; show at 8:15 pm. $20 in advance, $25 day of. Eventbrite.com.

Project North Festival

THURS.-SAT. 9/26-28 | DOWNTOWN RHINELANDER

MALLORY TURNER Bad Bad Hats perform Saturday at Project North

This brand-new festival showcases the artistic community of the Northwoods of Wisconsin. Venues throughout downtown will be engulfed with live music on multiple stages, an art walk with temporary galleries in storefronts and vacant spaces, a kids activity tent, oversized games, a songwriting competition, an eco-village, presentations, food and so much more. $15 Thurs. only; $25 Fri. or Sat. only; $65 three-day pass in advance, $75 at gate; free 10 and under. This is a huge event, so find all the details and a full schedule at projectnorth.org.

Music lineup:

Thurs: Kind Country, Hand-Picked Bluegrass, Rhinelander Community Band

Fri. Shook Twins, Reina Del Cid, 20 Watt Tombstone, Armchair Boogie, Scott Kirby, The Red Flags, Purple Funk Metropolis, Radiochurch, Paco Fralick, The Unnecessary Gunpoint Lecture, Wurk, Brett Schwartz, Purging Paradise, Nate Sheppard, Zippnuts, Circle of Willis, Stall Black

Sat. Bad Bad Hats, McNasty Brass Band, Ultrea, Humbird, Har-Di-Har, Luke Callen, X Undead, Boat Patrol, Carolyn Jo Starling, As Bullets Baptize, Ave’ Imperator, Elms, Jasmine Zeigelbauer, Jared Kay, Phyl Wickham, Stovepipe Stephens

