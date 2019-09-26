HIGHLIGHTS: September 26-29

(First published in the September 26, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Barley Jacks

THURSDAY 9/26 | CAMPANILE, MINOCQUA

With jaw-dropping instrumentals and a spirit of excitement and fun, these masters of the fiddle, guitar, bass and drum meld their divergent backgrounds of blues and bluegrass, classical and Celtic, R&B and bebop to create an entirely unique sound. Each performance of this Minnesota-based four piece is different, but one thing is true for every show—these guys like to have fun when they perform. According to Rock Bend Music Festival, “If you can sit there and listen to these guys without smiling or tapping your toe, check your pulse." 7 pm. $28 adults, $15 students. campanilecenter.org.

Central Wis. Book Festival

THURS.-SUN. 9/26-29 | WAUSAU

Book lovers unite! The Marathon Co. Public Library and community partners once again bring a variety of authors and writers to various Wausau locations for live readings, presentations and workshops during this third annual fest. The event kicked off on Monday and continues until Sunday. So much is happening, it’s difficult to list it all, so here are some must-see events during the festival. For a full schedule visit mcpl.us/cwbf.

Hear from graphic novelist Craig Thompson during the Central Wis. Book Festival

Highlights:

Activist Poetry Workshop with Wis. Poet Laureate Margaret Rozga · Learn from Wisconsin Poet Laureate in an intimate setting with a warm-up exercise, readings and discussion. Fri. at the Wausau library 2-4 pm; Sat. Center for Visual Arts 1-3 pm

Charles Hughes: Hidden Histories of Race in Pop Culture · Fri., Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art. This author and history professor, originally from Wausau, discusses how throughout U.S. history, popular culture has been a crucial site for understanding and reimagining racial identity and racial politics. 6-7 pm

Hanif Abdurraquib: Readings From “A Fortune for Your Disaster” · Fri., Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art. Poet, essayist and cultural critic reads from his newest collection of poetry, followed by Q&A and book signing. 7:30-8:30 pm

Wis. State Parks With Scott Spoolman · Sat., Marathon Co. Historical Society. Journey in words and visuals through 28 state parks, forests and natural areas, followed by Q&A and book signing. 10-11 am

Homegrown: A Local Writers Panel · Sat., Wausau library. Central Wis. writers Pamela Fullerton, Sue Reetz, Nancy Runner, Connie Sexauer, Tara Sparbell and Renee Wildes share experiences writing and trying to get published while living in a relatively rural area. 10:30 am-noon

Family Memoir Workshop With Jen Rubin · Sat., Marathon Co. Historical Society. Learn how to balance three generations, deal with thorny family issues, and how to include enough history and sociology to inform the story, but not too much. 11 am-noon

Authors Panel: How (and Why) I Write · Sat., Wausau library. Acclaimed authors Callie Bates, Liam Callanan and Charles Hughes share writing methods and techniques. 1-2 pm

A Conversation With Graphic Novelist Craig Thompson · Sat., UW Center for Civic Engagement. Writer and artist Craig Thompson discusses his work and approach to art, with Q&A, book sale and signing. 7-8 pm

Dead Big Dawg: A Reading With Victoria Houston · Sun., Trails End Lodge. Mystery writer shares real-life inspiration for her newest novel, with Q&A and book signing. 3:30-4:30 pm

Festival of India

SATURDAY 9/28 | STEVENS POINT AREA SENIOR HIGH

Experience the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of India at this annual festival, which also celebrates Gandhi’s birthday. Many people in the area attend this event for the delicious Indian food at the buffet, held 1-7 pm this year, so you’ll have more time to eat tandoori chicken tikka, chana masala, naan, rayta, aloo sabzi and much more. Learn about yoga, Indian cooking, meditation, energy healing, dancing, music and more during workshops from 1-3 pm. From 3-5 pm there will be spectacular stage performances, including Indian classical dance, folk dances and more. Admission is free; dinner is $15 for adults, $9 for students and ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and under in advance. Prices increase $3 at the door. Presented by SHAMA Inc. to raise funds to support education for India’s women and children. For details and ticket locations visit shamainc.org.

