HIGHLIGHTS: September 27-29

(First published in the September 27, 2018 issue of City Pages)

CenterStage: Music of the Movies

THURS.-SAT. 9/27-29 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Once a year a local group of music- and performance-loving people puts on a fun show based on a collection of energetic tunes. This year, it includes songs you’ll recognize from movies. Members of the CenterStage Band & Show Choir sing and dance to iconic film songs while accompanied by a live band. It’s a professionally produced, directed and choreographed show that provides great entertainment for all ages. You’ll have to stop yourself from singing along to these upbeat tunes. 7:30 pm. Free, but tickets required. Find tickets at the door, County Market, Connexus Credit Union, Peoples State Bank, Briq’s Soft Serve, Lamb’s Fresh Market and more. Details and full list of ticket locations at centerstagelive.org.

Six Appeal

SATURDAY 9/29 | UW-STEVENS POINT DREYFUS CENTER

This world-class a cappella ensemble combines musical expertise and sharp comedic timing with the energy of a rock band. Their performances take you on a journey that spans decades and genres. You’ll hear classic oldies and current hits along with catchy original tunes. The Grand Prize Winners of the Moscow International A Cappella Festival, they put on an electrifying show that will make you laugh and leave you wondering how in the world they pulled off their full sound using only vocals. 7:30 pm. $5. Uwsp.edu.

Festival of India

SATURDAY 9/29 | SPASH, STEVENS POINT

Experience the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of India at this annual festival. The day begins with workshops from 1-3 pm about Indian traditions, cooking, yoga, meditation, henna painting and more followed by spectacular stage performances from 3-5 pm. You’ll see Indian classical dances and music, Bollywood dance, Bhangra dance by the Kalaanjali School of Dance in Madison, comedy and more. Then it’s time to savor delectable Indian food at the buffet dinner from 5-7 pm. Eat tandoori chicken tikka, chana masala, naan, rayta, aloo sabzi and much more. Admission to the festival is free; dinner is $15 for adults, $9 for students and children ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and under in advance. Prices increase $2 at the door. Presented by SHAMA Inc. to raise funds to support education for India’s women and children. For details and ticket locations visit shamainc.org.

