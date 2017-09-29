HIGHLIGHTS: September 29-October 1

Davina and the Vagabonds

FRIDAY 9/29 | LETTIE JENSEN CENTER, AMHERST

Be mesmerized by this new spin on old sound with this jazzy blues band based in the Twin Cities. Drawing influence from the last 100 years of music, they’re inspired by Fats Domino, Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits. Their shows are filled with New Orleans charm, Memphis swagger and a commanding stage presence. This high-energy quintet creates a stellar live show fronted with Davina’s throaty and alluring vocals. 7:30 pm. $17 advance, $20 at door. Lettiejensencenter.org.

The Brothers Burn Mountain

FRIDAY 9/29 | MINOCQUA BREWING COMPANY

Brothers Ryan and Jesse Dermody form this eclectic blues-rock band based in Duluth. With energy-filled live performances, this soulful, energetic drum and electric guitar duo has toured across the Midwest, playing more than a thousand live shows. Their music features guitar riffs, harmonies and fast drum rhythms. You may even see both playing the drums together, or drumming on bar stools. Come on out and enjoy their mesmerizing and energetic sound. 8 pm. 715-356-2600.

Community Zumbathon

FRIDAY 9/29 | WOODSON YMCA, WAUSAU

Dance your heart out during 90 minutes of Zumba-inspired fun in this fundraising event. Zumba is a wonderful way to exercise to music. If you’re new to Zumba, or a seasoned pro, you’ll enjoy a variety of routines with modifications provided to fit all skill levels. You’ll have so much fun dancing, as nine different YMCA instructors take you from salsas to sambas, you’ll hardly realize it’s a workout. Light refreshments are provided along with a chance to buy raffles tickets for prizes such as a personal training session or a 30-day membership. You do not need to be a Y member to attend, so bring a friend! 6 pm. $5. Proceeds benefit the Community Partners Campaign. 715-841-1830.

Autumn Fest in the Garden

SATURDAY 9/30 | MONK BOTANICAL GARDENS, WAUSAU

Celebrate autumn at this fourth annual event with caramel apples, pumpkin decorating, parachute activities, fall crafts, balloon and body art, kid and family friendly yoga and more. If you get hungry, stop by the fall bake sale sponsored by the Benedictine Living Community or get some food at the Trinity Lutheran School food truck. Arrive early as the first 600 kids receive a free pumpkin, sponsored by the Wausau Noon Optimists. 11 am-3 pm. $2. Rwmonkgardens.com.

Harvest Festival

SUNDAY 10/1 | WILLOW SPRINGS GARDEN, NORTH OF WAUSAU

Have some old fashioned fun at this annual festival with full day of food and fun for the entire family: old fashioned oat threshing and straw baling, horse drawn wagon rides, kids craft making, animals, corn mazes, pumpkins, pony rides 11 am-4 pm and more. Get out your cowboy boots and hats and learn to line dance during the demo 11 am-12:30 pm. Breakfast is served 8-11 am, with a soup & sandwich buffet noon- 3 pm for an additional cost. New this year are dog events! Canicross (cross country running with dogs), demonstrations by the Trailblazers Dog Sled Club, and a race with the pros at 9:30 am with amateur races at 10 and 11 am. Come run with your dog for a great bonding experience. Also meet and greet police dogs, tracking dogs and educators. $5 entry fee for dog race goes to the Lincoln County Humane Society. 8 am-6 pm. Free admission. 715-675-1171, willowspringsgarden.net.