HIGHLIGHTS: September 6-8

(First published in the September 6, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Meiko and Garrison Starr

THURSDAY 9/6 | WILDWOOD, MARSHFIELD

Meiko

Born in a small town in Georgia with a population of around 800 people, singer-songwriter Meiko was influenced by her dad’s guitar playing and singing from an early age. Soon she began singing in local talent shows and was given her first guitar at age 13. Later she moved to Los Angeles and began recording albums. She now resides in Nashville and has over 45 million streams on Spotify. You may have heard some of Meiko’s songs on popular TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, One Tree Hill, and a dozen other prime time shows. The show features special guest Garrison Starr, a singer, songwriter and record producer known for vibrant and impassioned live performances. With two dynamic songwriters set to performance, it’s sure to be a night of well-crafted tunes. 7:30 pm. $20 general, $25 reserved table. Voxmarshfield.com.

Birds in Art

SEPT. 8-NOV. 25 | WOODSON ART MUSEUM

Since 1976, the Woodson Art Museum has organized this international juried exhibition to present the best contemporary artistic interpretations of birds in two- and three-dimensional artwork in all media. This year features new interpretations in original paintings, sculptures and graphics all created within the last three years from 114 worldwide artists. You’ll see innovative approaches and intriguing mediums such as cut turkey feathers and oxidized sterling silver leaf. The 2018 master artist is New England pastel artist Cindy House, whose art has been featured in Birds in Art 26 times since 1981 and has attended exhibition-opening festivities 23 of those years. Free admission. Regular gallery hours Tues.–Fri. 9 am–4 pm (Thurs. until 7:30 pm for Birds in Art), Sat.–Sun. noon–5 pm. Open Sat. 9 am and Sun. 10 am for Artrageous Weekend. 715-845-7010, lywam.org.

Charlie Berens

SATURDAY 9/8 | NORTH STAR CASINO, BOWLER

Holy cow, guys! Revel in cheesehead humor with this comedian, journalist and host of the Manitowoc Minute. Born and raised in Wisconsin with his 11 siblings, Berens began his career at UW-Madison when he began reporting for MTV's Choose or Lose. Since then he's worked with Fox, CBS Sports Network, and Funny or Die to name a few. You probably know him for his YouTube show, Manitowoc Minute, the minute-long show about everything from national news to Wisconsin news. Hearing his good-humored jokes that playfully poke fun at Wisconsin accents and phrases are guaranteed to make you laugh. Alight, keep ‘er movin’. 8 pm. $15. Tickets: northstarcasinoresort.com.

