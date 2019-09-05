HIGHLIGHTS: September 7-8

(First published in the September 5, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Criss Angel RAW: The Mindfreak Unplugged

SATURDAY 9/7 | NORTH STAR CASINO, BOWLER

It’s “The magic event of a lifetime” according to Huffington Post. Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic for over a decade. This new show is a theatrical experience, bringing Angel’s famous sleight of hand street magic, mentalism, and even some of his most iconic illusions to life – all performed in an intimate, raw setting. This extraordinary evening of magic unplugged features Criss and some of his amazing friends with a stripped-down purity that’s in-your-face and guaranteed to blow your mind. 8 pm. Tickets start at $70. northstarcasinoresort.com.

Birds in Art

SEPT. 7-DEC. 1 | WOODSON ART MUSEUM, WAUSAU

× Expand Puffins by Alan Woollett

Since 1976, the Woodson Art Museum has organized this international juried exhibition to present the best contemporary artistic interpretations of birds in two- and three-dimensional artwork in all mediums. This year features new interpretations in original paintings, sculptures and graphics all created within the last three years from 114 worldwide artists. The 2019 master artist is Alan Woollett from England, whose art has been featured in Birds in Art seven times since 2011. His graphite and colored pencil art is characterized by eye-catching and elegant compositions featuring birds in striking poses. Free admission. Regular gallery hours Tues.–Fri. 9 am–4 pm (Thurs. until 7:30 pm for Birds in Art), Sat.–Sun. noon–5 pm. Open Sat. 9 am and Sun. 10 am for Artrageous Weekend Sept. 7-8. 715-845-7010, lywam.org.

Artrageous Weekend

SAT.-SUN. 9/7-8 | WAUSAU

Hundreds of artists from around the country and thousands of art lovers converge in Wausau for this annual city-wide festival at four locations, each with an incredible variety of artwork on display and for sale. This event is for the whole family with art classes, live music, kids activities and tons of food. Free shuttle buses run every 15-20 minutes, 10 am-5 pm between the various locations: downtown at 4th and Jefferson streets, Marathon Park, and the Woodson Art Museum. Admission is free.

Art in the Park at Marathon Park. The Wisconsin Valley Art Association hosts this indoor show featuring 120 juried artists and fine craft exhibitors in the East Gate Hall and Historic Exhibition Building. Find affordable handcrafted items such as pottery, wearable art, paintings, photography, and more that are perfect for gifts. There will a free children’s art and craft area, a children’s book reading session and food stands operated by local non-profit groups. Sat. 9 am-5 pm; Sun. 9 am-4 pm. Wivalleyart.org.

Festival of Arts, downtown Wausau. This venue has a new layout this year, due to the YMCA construction project. The 400 Block and Third Street will once again be filled with booths as well as part of McClellan St. and onto Fourth St. These 120+ juried fine artists display their high-end items in a variety of mediums. It’s a lively atmosphere with live music on two stages plus a family entertainers stage, a family art tent with children’s art activities, Young at Art adult art classes, a Young Collector Market, and lots of food stands. Sat. 10 am-5 pm; Sun. 10 am-4 pm. Find the music and entertainer schedule and other details at Wausaufoa.org.

Center for the Visual Arts, downtown Wausau. View exhibits, tour the renovated historic building, pottery studio and galleries. Sat. 10 am-5 pm; Sun. 10 am-4 pm. Cvawausau.org.

Birds in Art at the Woodson Art Museum. Join the opening celebration of this acclaimed annual exhibit with more than 60 of the artists on hand during the opening festivities Saturday 9 am-noon. Special Artrageous Weekend hours Sat. 9 am-5 pm; Sun. 10 am-5 pm. Lywam.org.

For more HIGHLIGHTS and a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!