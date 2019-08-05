HIGHLIGHT: The Last Bees

(First published in the August 1, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Concerts on the Square: The Last Bees

WEDNESDAY 8/7 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

VM

From Milwaukee, this fabulously retro rock band (previously The Ian Ash Band) plays low-fi pop inspired by the sound of the Beatles, Buddy Holly and others of that early rock era. With an endearing nerdy style, you’ll love his sweet melodies with a vocal and instrumental edge. This is seriously good ol’ new stuff. Concerts play rain or shine, though an indoor location might be found in severe weather. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No large buffet tables, no pets, no smoking. Free. 6-8 pm. wausauevents.org.

